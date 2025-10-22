MINDFUL MOMENT: The power of the group is what makes us special

I CAME across a beautiful story this week from the Babemba tribe of Africa, who believe that we come into the world as good, each one of us desiring only safety, love, peace, and happiness.



The Babemba say that sometimes, in the pursuit of these things, people make mistakes. When a person acts irresponsibly or unjustly, he or she is placed in the centre of the village, alone and unfettered. All work ceases, and everyone gathers round the accused individual. Then each person, of every age, begins to speak out loud to the accused. One at a time, each person tells them about all the good things they have done in their lifetime.



Every incident, every experience that can be recalled in detail and with accuracy, is recounted. All positive attributes, good deeds, strengths, and kindnesses are recited carefully and at length. The tribal ceremony often lasts several days, not ceasing until everyone is drained of every positive comment that can be mustered. In the end, the tribal circle is broken, a joyous celebration takes place, and the person is symbolically and literally welcomed back into the tribe.



This beautiful story made me think about the power of groups, especially how therapeutic and restorative groups can be and how blessed we are in West Belfast with numerous groups that contribute to the wellbeing of our communities.



It’s at this time of year that the Aisling Awards are looking for those involved in the pursuit of wellbeing for us all. Over the past few years, as one of the judges for the Aisling Awards, I became aware of how many of these groups hid their light under a bushel, as the saying goes.



To me, these groups are the central nervous system of the West, always there to be of service in many different forms, talking, walking, listening, sharing. Sharing food, clothes, and, most of all, compassion for those in need. For me, these are the unsung heroes of our times, true volunteers who give up their time for the benefit of others. From Divis to Twinbrook and everywhere in between, from the Lower Shankill to Glencairn, we don’t have to look far for help.



When I reflect on the Babemba story, I am reminded of how we, as a community, rally round for those in need, whether here at home or as far away as Gaza. I was amazed as I stood on the white line vigil last Wednesday evening, seeing once again how we Westies rise to the occasion. To witness so many of us lining our road all the way brought tears to my eyes.

I believe the appropriate word here is rise, and we are definitely a risen people, who know, through our own struggle, the need to be there for others. Like the Babemba story, I believe it’s within our nature to forgive, enable, and empower others to grow, through community, and most of all, through connection.

So, as we head towards the 2025 Aisling Awards, please let us know of any groups or individuals you would recommend for the award.

Remember, and never forget, the West is the best and you are the best of the West.