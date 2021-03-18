From Clonard to Cape Town – young people show their support

YOUNG people from Clonard Monastery Youth Group have helped erect a new mural in solidarity with their friends in South Africa who are facing eviction from their homes.

In 2020, the youth club visited Cape Town where they met with the housing activists and families living at Cissie Gool House. Over 900 residents occupying the former hospital building are now facing eviction by the City of Cape Town.

Supported by Belfast-based human rights organisation PPR, Clonard Monastery Youth Group have erected a mural dedicated to the residents of Cissie Gool House on Iris Street in the Springfield area.

Clonard Youth Worker, Barry Fegan, described attempts to clear Cissie Gool House of people as a “absolute disgrace”. He said the mural, created by artist Frankie Maher, will help “highlight their plight".

Dorea feared that the @CityofCT was moving her “out of sight and mind” & that she would have to stay in this emergency housing for decades (as many others have)! Dorea was forced to find her own alternative housing & came to live in Cissie Gool House. pic.twitter.com/lWjUmuBbBV — Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) February 22, 2021

“It’ll show people that we’re still thinking about the struggle that they’re going through now, but it will also raise awareness for the people of Belfast,” he said.

“We went over there, and it brings it home that these are people and it isn’t as far away as people think it is – it’s people we know and have made friends with.”

He added: “It just highlights their plight, shows a bit of solidarity, and hopefully brings attention to their cause.”