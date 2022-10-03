From small scratches to vehicles being written off, PC Autos have you covered

PC Autos are based in Agnes Street Industrial Estate, just off the Crumlin Road and are your one stop shop for all of your motor vehicle repair needs. From small scratches to vehicles being written off, the team at PC Autos have you covered.

From humble beginnings with just two staff, PC Autos has grown to encompass two sister businesses – Auto Collision Belfast and ABC Recovery – and currently have more than 20 staff.

Manager Paul Crooks explained how they can help you.

“If you are involved in an accident, we will provide you with a courtesy car and the cost will be billed through the insurance companies. We also have our own in-house solicitor who takes control of everything,” he said.

“We also have our own recovery trucks so one call to us sorts everything.

“Across our three sister companies – Auto Collision Belfast, PC Autos and ABC Recovery – we deal with all your motor vehicle needs from a puncture to your car being written off.”

In addition to this PC Autos have a number of apprentices whom they are helping to train as the next generation of motor mechanical experts.

“We have two apprentice painters and two apprentice metal workers. We are giving people a chance to come in and we pay to put them through their apprenticeship.

“We keep them on from day dot and put them through their courses in Mallusk so that we know they are getting their proper qualifications and it gives them a decent chance to start their career.”

To find out more about the services on offer, visit the PC Autos Facebook page.