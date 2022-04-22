Fruithill Chess Club to host simultaneous exhibition this Monday

CONCENTRATION: Michael Holmes (front right) will take on up to 15 opponents at a time on Monday night

A TWO-TIME Ulster Chess Champion will take on up to 15 opponents in a simultaneous exhibition in West Belfast on Monday night.

Fruithill Chess Club member Michael Holmes will play multiple opponents at once in what will be a "proper celebration" of the local chess scene.

The exciting event will take place in the Falls Bowling Club (Fruithill) on the Andersonstown Road at 8pm, April 25.

Holmes won the coveted Ulster Championship in 1998 and 2002 and remains the only West Belfast player to have ever won the competition.

Michael Holmes accepts first prize at an RVH Chess Tournament (2001)

The resurgence of chess in recent years has seen a growth in local players and the advent of the new West Belfast Chess Club, whose members will also attend Fruithill Chess Club's exhibition.

Michael Holmes described the founding of a new chess club in the area as "very encouraging".

Looking forward to Monday's exhibition, he added: "I see it as promoting the whole game.

"I think it's a brilliant thing because there are no barriers to chess. There's no religion in it, there's no politics, and there shouldn't be."

Fruithill Chess Club member and event organiser Tiarnán Ó Muilleoir said: "We are delighted to announce this exciting simultaneous exhibition.

"Michael will take on up to 15 opponents at the same time, with challengers of all levels welcome.

"The entry fee will be on a sliding scale charge from £1-5 with all proceeds going back into the club. Prizes for performance and rating performance will be awarded on the night.

"We're hoping to make this a proper celebration of chess in the West of the city."

For further enquiries contact Fruithill Chess Club on social media or send an email to fruithillchess@gmail.com.