Gaelic Games: Antrim edged by Monaghan in the McKenna Cup

Dr McKenna Cup, Group A

Monaghan 1-15 Antrim 0-13

DAVID Garland found the net late on to help Monaghan deny Antrim the points in their Dr McKenna Cup opener at Castleblayney on Wednesday.

The Saffrons put in a good shift on the night, but down the stretch the extra finish quality from the hosts would ultimately decide the destination of the points as Antrim came up empty handed.

Still, there was much to be happy about from an Antrim perspective and it will give them something to build on when Fermanagh are the visitors to Ahoghill on Sunday (1pm).

The night got off to a disappointing start for Andy McEntee's men when Stephen Beatty - back in county colours for the first time since 2019 - was forced off with an injury, but his replacement Conor Hand shot Antrim into the lead before Dominic McEnhill doubled their advantage.

There were mistakes aplenty from both and again, perhaps unsurprising considering it is the first week of January, with the hosts having trouble in front of the posts, but began to find their range with Mícheál Bannigan - who would also limp off - levelling the game.

There wasn't much in this game with Cormac McGettigan and goalkeeper Michael Byrne adding scores for Antrim in the opening half, but they would trail 0-6 to 0-4 at the half with Sean Jones (two), Thomas McPhillips and Andrew Woods finding their range for the Farneymen.

Antrim may indeed have been in front themselves, but Daniel McNicholl pulled a goal chance just wide late in the half.

They would draw level in the second period with Hand and McEnhill kicking points. Jones hit back for Monaghan, but Byrne would respond once again before Oran Downey and Oisin Doherty put Antrim into the lead.

Kieran Duffy accepts the @BankofIrelandUK Player Of The Match award on behalf of the injured Ryan McAnespie of @monaghangaa, presented by Ulster GAA Vice Chairperson Michael Geoghegan & Bank of Ireland’s John McClave 🏅#BOIMcKennaCup24 pic.twitter.com/W51pv1ru08 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 3, 2024

Just as it seemed they were on course to drive for home, Monaghan rang the changes and David Garland and Stephen Mooney took centre stage with a Mooney brace levelling matters.

Ronan Boyle edged Antrim back in front, but from the subsequent kick-out, Monaghan went long and the field opened up for Mooney who played into side to Garland and the finish past Byrne was unerring.

He would kick another two quick points as Monaghan enjoyed some breaking space and although Antrim clawed their way back to within striking distance through McEnhill and Oisin Doherty, late points from Garland and Mooney would put a seal on the win for the hosts who will travel to Enniskillen next week.

MONAGHAN: D McDonnell; T McPhillips (0-1), K Lavelle, K Loughran; D McElearney, K Duffy, R McAnespie; F Hughes, G Mohan; C McNulty, M Bannigan (0-2f), S O’Hanlon; A Woods (0-1f), S Jones (0-3, 1m), J Irwin.

Subs: M Hamill for Bannigan (21); B McBennett for Hughes, D Treanor for McElearney, K Sheridan for McNulty (all HT); J Wilson for Mohan (46); S Mooney (0-5, 4f) for Woods, D Garland (1-3, 0-1f) for Jones (both 49); C Lennon for Duffy (51); B Walker for O’Hanlon (63), R O’Toole for McAnespie (72).

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-2f); J Morgan, E Walsh, D McNicholl; R Boyle (0-1), J Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan); C Hynds, E Quinn; S Beatty (0-1), K Keenan, C McGettigan; D McEnhill (0-5, 1f, 1m), P McBride, M Jordan.

Subs: C Hand (0-1) for Beatty (5); B Kelly for McGettigan, O Downey (0-2) forMorgan (both H-T); A McAleese for McNicholl, D Lynch for Finnegan, P McAleer for Quinn (all 45); C Higgins for Hand, O Doherty (0-1) for Keenan (both 46).

REFEREE: C Dourneen (Cavan).