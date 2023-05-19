Gaelic Games: Antrim leagues continue over the weekend

Lámh Dhearg defeated Naomh Éanna on Wednesday with the Red Hands hoping to back that up with victory at Aghagallon on Sunday, while the Glengormley club seek to bounce back at home to Creggan Kevin Herron

It's getting close to the split in the Antrim football leagues and there is still much to play for across the divisions.

The majority of the games in football take place on Sunday afternoon (subject to change) but the action gets underway on Saturday morning at Corrigan Park where St John's, who lost to Portglenone during the week, host a Cargin side fresh from their victory over Rossa.

Bottom of the pile St Brigid's host St Gall's, while Rossa and Tír na nÓg - who are level on six points and just two above the Biddies - meet at Rossa Park with the winner perhaps even beginning to eye the top half given it is so tight in the division outside the top few teams.

Naomh Éanna host Creggan on Sunday hoping to make up for their midweek loss to Lámh Dhearg, while the Red hands are at high-flying Aghagallon.

The remaining game in the division is at Moneyglass where Ahoghill are the visitors.

In Division two, Ballymena remain unbeaten and they host a St Patrick's, Lisburn side that has registered just one points this season.

Dunloy are joint-bottom and they have home advantage over Davitt's on Sunday.

There is a West Belfast derby as St Paul's host St Teresa's with Gort na Móna enjoying home advantage over an Aldergrove side that has been in excellent form this year.

Glenavy host Glenravel, while Sarsfield's welcome cross-city rivals Ardoyne to the Bear Pit.

Rasharkin have a 100 per cent record in Division Three and they will be keen to extend the wining streak to 11 games when they host St Agnes'.

The remaining games are all-city affairs with bragging rights in the north up for grabs when Wolfe Tone's host Pearse's. It's an all-west affair at MacRory Park where O'Donnell's welcome Éire Óg, while St Malachy's welcome Laochra Loch Lao.

There are two make-up games in hurling with Creggan hosting Carryduff in Division Two on Friday, while Armoy head to face Armagh's Cuchulainn's in Division Three on Sunday.

Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

St John's v Cargin (Saturday, 11.30am)

St Brigid's v St Gall's

Moneyglass v Ahoghill

O'Donovan Rossa v Tír na nÓg

Naomh Éanna v Creggan

Aghagallon v Lámh Dhearg

Division Two

Gort na Móna v Aldergrove

St Paul's v St Teresa's

Dunloy v Davitt's

Sarsfield's v Ardoyne

Glenavy v Glenravel

All Saints, Ballymena v St Patrick's, Lisburn

Division Three

Wolfe Tone's v Pearse's

Rasharkin v St Agnes'

St Malachy's v Laochra Loch Lao

O'Donnell's v Éire Óg

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Creggan v Carryduff (Friday, 7.30pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cuchulainn, Armagh v Armoy (Sunday, 3.30pm)