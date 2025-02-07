Gaelic Games: Antrim make the trip to face in-form Offaly

Conor Johnston was one of several players whose return to the starting team made a big difference against Westmeath at the weekend INPHO

National Hurling League Division 1B

Offaly v Antrim (Tullamore, Sunday, 1.45pm, live on TG4)



WAS it a coincidence the three winners in 1B at the weekend defeated teams taking part in their first game of the campaign? Probably not, but it sets up a fascinating division and on Sunday in Tullamore, Antrim head to Offaly with both teams feeling good about themselves.

The Faithful came through their derby against Laois last Sunday, having previously claimed a draw with Carlow, making it a great start to the year and a fine way to build upon 2024 when they claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup and the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship.

Antrim went into last weekend with a little bit of added pressure following a defeat to Dublin but bounced back superbly with an impressive victory over Westmeath to get their campaign firmly on track.

Elsewhere in the division, Carlow’s win over Waterford raised a few eyebrows, but the Barrowsiders have proven their ability over the years and that result gave further evidence we are in for a series of very competitive games.

“It’s going to be interesting - I wouldn’t like to be playing Waterford next,” was the reaction of Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald when he learned of the Carlow win, and it’s Laois who have that particular assignment as they too seek to recover from their opening loss.

That game in Portlaoise saw Offaly run out nine-point winners, with Brian Duignan and Dan Ravenhill contributing 18 between them in an impressive display. Johnny Kelly’s men will see this weekend as a real opportunity to leave themselves right in the promotion mix at the midway point.

They have made that bright start without the services of precocious talent Adam Screeney, who is unlikely to feature until late in the League, if at all, due to a groin injury.

The last time the counties met was back in 2022 when Antrim romped to victory in a League relegation playoff and then edged home a couple of weeks later in a McDonagh Cup fixture, but Offaly seem to be in a much better place with more of their underage stars beginning to break through, while Antrim are on a new journey under Fitzgerald that is still in its infancy.

“They won’t fear us,” said the Antrim boss.

“They’re after winning an All-Ireland U20, have serious talent coming at U18 and U17.

“They won’t fear us, but we won’t fear them either. It will be a big challenge for us as they will be favourites for this one, but never say never.”

With the teams to meet later in the year at the same venue in the Leinster Championship, it could be argued this is something of a marker this weekend, but there is a lot of hurling to be played in between and the make-up of both sides is likely to e different by the time late May comes around.

Antrim looked a lot more fluid in their win over Westmeath than eight days previous at Croke Park as a few things seemed to click, especially in attack where they carved out a number of opportunities.

The return of Conor Johnston, Seaan Elliott and Gerard Walsh to the starting line-up made a huge difference and there just appeared to be a better balance, which they will hope to build upon this week.

Away form is cited as one area that requires urgent improvement by the Antrim boss and this weekend will be a good indicator as to what inroads are being made.

Victory on the road will likely ease any concerns about facing the drop and refix the gaze going into a very tricky second half of the campaign, but with both teams coming off wins, it should be a close-run affair.



U20s and minors in provincial action

Also in action this weekend is the Antrim U20s, who continue their Ulster Championship campaign with a trip to Ballycran to face Down (Saturday, midday).

Micky McShane’s charges made a superb start to their campaign with a big win over Derry at the weekend in Ballycastle and they will aim to continue that against the Ardsmen this Saturday to wrap up a place in the final.

On Sunday, it's the turn of the minors to begin their Ulster campaign when they host Derry at Dunsilly (midday).