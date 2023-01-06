Gaelic Games: Back-to-back games to open exciting year for Antrim’s hurlers

Darren Gleeson has introduced 11 new faces into the wider Antrim panel ahead of the new season INPHO

Darren Gleeson’s charges travel to Dublin on Saturday for their Walsh Cup opener before hosting Armagh in the Conor McGurk Cup on Monday

A NEW year will get off to a busy start for Antrim’s hurlers as they will be in action on both Saturday afternoon and Monday evening.

First up is a trip to Dublin on Saturday (Parnell Park, 2pm) for their Walsh Cup opener before they host Armagh on Monday at Dunsilly (7.30pm) in the quarter-final of the Conor McGurk Cup - the latter game refixed as a mark of respect to Armagh manager and former Antrim hurler, Karl McKeegan, whose mother passed away this week.

Pre-season will take on even greater significance as the Saffrons will be without their sizeable Dunloy contingent that is preparing for the Cuchullains’ All-Ireland Club final against Ballyhale Shamrocks later this month, meaning there is a huge chance for many to stake their claim ahead of the National League that begins in early February.

In all, there are 11 additions to the panel including some graduates of last year’s U20s including Christy McGarry, Enda Og McGarry, Ruairi McCloskey, Tiernan Smyth, Seamus McAuley and Rossa’s Eoin Trainor. Paul Boyle, Conor Boyd, Eoin McAlonan, Tiernan Smyth and Caolan McKernan are also in.

With Conor Johnston, Domhnall Nugent, Ciaran Clarke and Conor McCann on the long-term injury list; David Kearney travelling for the year; plus Matthew Donnelly and Ryan McCambridge no longer on the panel, Antrim fans will hope the newcomers can hit the ground running.

“We have seven boys who came through from the U20s and it will be a big step up for them,” confirmed manager Darren Gleeson.

“Six new boys in from the club scene along with a good, solid existing panel.

“Only one retirement and a great servant to Antrim hurling: Mattie Donnelly. Mattie has been tremendous for us over the years, but he’s a young family and wants to give something back to Ballycastle as well. He has his young lads starting their hurling journey and he wants to be there for that.

“If every player was as highly respected and committed as Mattie waste would be in a good place for the future.”

Matthew Donnelly has retired from inter-county hurling

Gleeson took some time out to consider his future following a defeat to Cork in last year’s All-Ireland SHC that marked the end of his initial three-year term, but is back for another two seasons with the option of a third.

Antrim have made clear progress year on year since the Tipperary man took the reins and his decision to return is a huge boost in terms of continuing the trajectory.

The travel from his native Portroe can take its toll and with a young family, it is not easy to spend so much time from home, but with such an exciting year ahead and a team that continues to make strides, the decision to return north was a little easier.

“There is a bit of that but you’ve also got to see if you have the energy the group deserve,” he insists.

“You look at your own life at home and everything it takes to be away from that and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve a solid unit there who have been really consistent over three, going into our fourth year.

“I had to make sure I had their support and they had the energy and gave the backing. Thankfully they all did.

“If you’re interested in high-end sport and high-end hurling, which we are, it’s there in front of you.”

Following the death of Karl McKeegan’s mother Margaret, our Hurlers have agreed to move their McGurk Cup game v Armagh scheduled for Friday night in Dunsilly, to this upcoming Monday evening.



Karl was newly appointed Armagh Hurling Manager for 2023.@UlsterGAA @Armagh_GAA — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 5, 2023

Once the decision was made, it was time to get planning for a year ahead that is as challenging as it is exciting.

Performances in Division One have been there more often than not, but now it’s time to start banking the points having come so close in games.

Then the bar is raised further with the Leinster Championship that will see Antrim get their chance to play five games in the group, having had just one knockout fixture in 2021 with the competition format changed due to Covid.

The plans include the introduction of fresh talent to freshen up the squad and the Armagh and Dublin games this week will give those their first taste of senior inter-county action and also let the management get a feel as to whether they are ready for this level of hurling.

With the McGurk Cup straight knockout this year, an extra game would do the world of good in terms of giving players minutes, whilst the Walsh Cup opener in Dublin will be followed by an away trip to Westmeath (January 14) and a meeting with Galway in Darver (January 21).

“The plans start the minute you are ratified that you are coming back,” said the Antrim boss.

“You have the conversations with the (county) board, your management team, your backroom team and then go keep an eye on the club championships and if anyone jumps out.

“We sat down with the U20 management about their handover of players and see what’s coming from there. It’s an exciting time when you’re coming into that and it’s exciting for us with the Leinster Championship on the horizon this year. We finally get the crack at the five round-robin matches (in Leinster).

“The National League - Division One again with five big matches so they are 10 massive games we haven’t had in a long time in Antrim, so we can look forward to that.”