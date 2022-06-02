Gaelic Games: Cargin take the points at Rossa

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

O’Donovan Rossa 0-9 Cargin 0-14

CARGIN completed the first phase programme in Division One with a win at Rossa in a lively affair on Wednesday evening.

Ronan Devlin’s charges took a time to get finishing together and it and although Pat Shivers got them on the road in the early minutes, the Toome men were not to make an addition until the end of the opening quarter.

Rossa nipped into an early lead with points from Dominic McEnhill and central defender Christopher McGuinness to make it 0-2 to 0-1.

Midfielder McEnhill proved an ever-present thorn in the side of the Toome men and the hard grafting middle man finished as the Rossa top scorer with four points.

Cargin did get it together in the second quarter and with Gerard McCann and Kevin McShane driving them on from midfield.

A second Pat Shivers point saw them draw level and when the pace-laden Jamie Gribbin and Tomas McCann followed suit with fine points apiece, they were to gain advantage on the board.

Dominic McEnhill ensured the home side were back on the positive trail again after a period under the cosh with a fine 20th-minute point.

The visitors were quick to reply as a precise kick-out from John McNabb opened the way for Ciaran Bradley to advance on the right-hand side and despatch between the posts, quickly followed by another from Jamie Gribbin to make it 0-6 to 0-3.

As the Cargin men took control, led by the efforts of Cahir Donnelly and Sean O’Neill, Dominic McEnhill managed to get through to pull one back for the hosts.

In the event, Cargin finished the half well with a fine move involving Benen Kelly, John Carron and Ronan Gribbin in turn saw the latter finish with a point and when Cahir Donnelly initiated another counter-strike, James Laverty finished in style to leave the visitors 0-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Rossa made a good start to the second period with Eoghan McMenamin fouled and goalkeeper Mick Byrne converting the free from all of 50 metres.

Cargin responded through Ciaran Bradley, Dominic McEnhill hot back at the other end to suggest they were gaining a grip, but the Toome men would dominate with Ciaran Bradley nipping away to claim a 37th-minute point, quickly followed by a brace of Jamie Gribbin efforts as Cargin had earned a 0-12 to 0-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The home side were far from finished as back-to-back points from Thomas Morgan kept them within striking distance

The resultant kick-out following the centre forward’s last score did look like delivering the coup de grace as the ball was well-received by Jamie Gribbin who was through, but his shot at goal whistled wide.

Pat Shivers did send John Carron on his way to add a fine 22nd-minute point and with the visiting management taking the opportunity to give game time to the bench, Sean O’Neill's strong approach opened the way for Tomas McCann to raise white.

Although Mick Byrne had the last say as he came forward from his net-minding duties to send another long-range free-kick between the posts, that was the last action as Cargin took the points with sides due to meet up again soon in the opening round of the top half split in Division One.

ROSSA: M Byrne (0-2); A Devlin, N Crossan, S Shannon; C Boyle, P Moyes (0-1), C McGuinness; D McEnhill (0-4), E McMenamin; M McEnhill, T Morgan (0-2), M Mallon; R Currie, S Beatty, L Carr

Sub: M Armstrong for R Currie

CARGIN: J McNabb; R Gribbin, C Donnelly, K O’Boyle; B Kelly, J Laverty (0-1), S O’Neill; K McShane, G McCann; J Carron (0-1), T McCann (0-2), C Bradley (0-3); P Shivers (0-2), M Kelly, J Gribbin (0-4)

Subs: P McLaughlin for C Bradley, D Johnston for Pat Shivers, G McCorley for K O’Boyle, PJ Quinn for R Gribbin, P McCann for G McCann

REFEREE: Brendan Toland (Lámh Dhearg)