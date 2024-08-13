Gaelic Games: Davy Fitz the bill for Antrim's hurlers

THE worst kept secret in hurling was confirmed on Monday night when Davy Fitzgerald was confirmed as the man to take the reins in Antrim.

The All-Ireland winner as a player and manager with his native Clare, Fitzgerald's name was front and centre from the off as he will take over the Saffrons on a term of two years with the option of a third.

Fitzgerald won All-Irelands between the sticks for Clare in 1995 and 1997, while he also picked up a Club All-Ireland in 1996 at the expense of Dunloy for his native Sixmilebridge.

Since turning to management, he led Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final where they ran into a rampant Kilkenny, but five years later he was celebrating as he guided his home county to a victory in a final replay victory against Cork.

Fitzgerald's next role would be with Wexford, leading them to the 2019 Leinster title, but they came unstuck in an All-Ireland semi-final against eventual winners, Tipperary.

A return to Waterford for the 2023 and 2024 seasons didn't see the Deise repeat the 2010 Munster title success of his first stint and having departed, speculation centred on where he would go next.

Galway was initially rumoured, but given his links to Antrim and the job becoming available, there was always a likelihood he could find himself in the frame and that has proven to be the case.

“We're delighted to announce the appointment of Davy Fitzgerald," Antrim chairperson Séamus McMullan said in a statement on Monday.

"Davy brings a wealth of experience to the role. His vision, drive and determination is a perfect fit with the ambition of our playing panel. We are confident, too, that Davy will bring the very best out of the emerging hurling talent that is present within our county.

"We are committed to further developing our underage structures in Antrim and welcome Davy’s interest in contributing to that – that is an exciting prospect for our young hurlers and their clubs. "On behalf of the clubs of Antrim, we wish Davy the very best and look forward to working with him and his team."