Gaelic Games: Draws made for the Antrim Senior Championships

Cargin ad St John's will once again meet in the Antrim SFC

The draws for the Antrim senior club championships were made at the Crowne Plaza, Shaw's Bridge on Friday morning as teams know their assignments for later in the year.

In hurling, it's back to eight teams this year, meaning two groups of four, which restores its balance after Creggan's withdrawal last year left one group of death and another with no jeopardy.

The format remains with the top team in each group advancing to the semi-final, while second plays third in the corresponding group in the quarters.

Both are nicely balanced with Group One led by defending champions Cushendall, who are joined by Loughgiel, Rossa and last year's Intermediate champions, Carey, who made a return to the top table.

Group Two sees last year's runners-up, Dunloy, joined by St John's Ballycastle and Naomh Éanna.

In football, four groups of four will see the top two of each advance into the last eight.

Defending champions Cargin once again have St John's and Tír na nÓg for company, but in a change to the last two editions, it will be Dunloy joining them.

Rossa had been the team alongside the other three in previous years, but they are in Group Two alongside last year's runners-up, Portglenone, while Glenravel and Aldergrove complete the line-up.

Group Three looks to be the tastiest of them all with Lámh Dhearg, St Gall's, Ballymena and Creggan all pitted against one another, while Group Four is led by St Brigid's and they are joined by Aghagallon, Ahoghill and a St Paul's team making its return to the Senior Championship.

In senior camogie, it is a five-team round robin containing Loughgiel, Ballycastle, Ahoghill, Dunloy and Cushendall, with the top team going into the final and second playing third in a bid to join them.

In ladies' football, the six senior teams will be divided into two groups of three, with the top two in each going into the semi-finals.

Group Two looks especially tasty with champions Moneyglass drawn with St Paul's and St Brigid's, while last year's Intermediate champions St Gall's face Glenravel and Glenavy.

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One: Cushendall, Loughgiel, Carey, Rossa

Group Two: St John's, Dunloy, Ballycastle, Naomh Éanna

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One: Cargin, Tír na nÓg, Dunloy, St John’s

Group Two: Portglenone, Glenravel, Aldergrove, Rossa

Group Three: Lámh Dhearg, St Gall's, Ballymena, Creggan

Group Four: St Brigid's, St Paul’s, Aghagallon, Ahoghill

Northern Property Antrim LGFA Football Championship

Group One: Glenravel, St Gall's, Glenavy

Group Two: Moneyglass, St Paul's, St Brigid's