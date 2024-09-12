Gaelic Games: Devenish Antrim GAA Club Allstars back for a fourth year

John Tumelty from O'Neills and and Frank McGuinness from The Deenish Complex were joined by sports journalists David Mohan and Brendan Crossan at Monday's launch John McIlwaine

THE fourth Antrim GAA Devenish Complex Allstars awards were launched this week - with new Antrim senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as guest speaker at the annual event which takes place at the Devenish on Thursday November 21.

The Clare legend will be in conversation with journalist and sports commentator Mark Sidebottom with the movers and shakers of Antrim GAA expected to descend on the west Belfast venue for the hugely popular evening which celebrates the best footballers and hurlers at senior, intermediate and junior level in the county.

O’Neill’s Sportswear is once again supporting the prestigious Club Allstars night which continues to grow from strength to strength since its inception in 2021.

Jim Conlon, Director of the Devenish Complex, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the fourth Antrim Allstars awards on November 21 as we continue to build on our established relationship with Antrim GAA and O’Neill’s Sportswear to celebrate the talent and success of the best hurlers and footballers within Antrim.

“And it’s fantastic news Davy Fitzgerald will be in attendance that will only add to the occasion itself.”

John Tumilty of O’Neill’s Sportswear, commented: “As the official merchandise provider to Antrim GAA, we’re absolutely delighted to be partnering the Devenish Complex and Antrim GAA ahead of what promises to be a great night of celebration and chat, and we’d like to wish all the remaining teams, players and coaches in the club championships the very best of luck.”

As the football and hurling championships begin to reach the business end of the club season in the county, conversation will turn to who will be in contention for individual gongs.

David Mohan (Belfast Media Group), Brendan McTaggart and John McIlwaine (Saffron Gael), Paddy Tierney (Belfast Live) and Brendan Crossan (The Irish News) are the journalists tasked with nominating the best players in both the big ball and small ball codes over the coming weeks before being put to a public vote.

For tickets contact the Devenish reception Tel: 028-90301154. Tickets open to the public.