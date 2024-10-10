Gaelic Games: fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament at St Paul's returns

THE fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament at St Paul's is back for its 41st edition this year as it returns to its traditional U18 age grade.

Donegal's Four Masters claimed the 2023 title in what was the club's first time lifting the Jimmy McConville Cup, defeating Cavan Gaels in the final and they could be back to defend their crown should they overcome Naomh Conaill in Saturday's county final.

St Brigid's will represent Antrim having overcome St Paul's last weekend, while other confirmed teams are Clann Eireann (Armagh), Mayobridge (Down), Magherafelt (Derry) and Fr Rocks, Cookstown (Tyrone) as the remaining counties complete their championship.

Supported by Belfast City Council, the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament is set to begin at the end of November and will conclude on its traditional date of New Year's Day.

“CLG Naomh Pól is delighted to officially launch the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Football 2024," said Caroline McLaughlin, St Paul's Chairperson.

"This tournament is held in the highest regard by gaels across Ulster and Ireland and it is great to see the buzz about CLG Naomh Pól, participating clubs and communities across the province since we have be given the approval. Our thanks to all at Ulster Schools and Ulster GAA for the continued support in facilitating this year’s tournament which is back to the traditional U18 age grade.”

It's all over and @FourMastersCLG are Ulster minor champions

Four Masters 1-10

Cavan Gaels 2-4@StPaulsGAC pic.twitter.com/GkwA5dftDX — Michael McMullan (@malmcmullan) January 1, 2024

The past few years have seen the tournament played at the U17 grade, but is back to the traditional minor grade and therefore allows those who played last year to return.

The tournament was born in 1982 and although unofficial, it is regarded as the Ulster Club Championship for club minor teams.

A number of clubs have won multiple titles with the most famous in recent times being an unprecedented four-in-a-row for Watty Grahams, Glen (2011-2014). A number of high-profile stars have had an impact on the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Football Tournament including Conor Glass, Rian O’Neill, Oisin O’Neill, Emmett Bradley, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy in recent years.

Following a two-year absence due to Covid, the tournament returned in 2022 and breathed new life into the Christmas and new year period once again with the huge crowds and enthusiasm throughout.

Following unprecedented demand, the organising committee decided to stream last year's final live on Facebook – a first for the tournament and with an audience of more than 25k, it was a roaring success with viewers from the United States, Australia, India, Malaysia, the UK and Ireland viewing the Four Masters v Cavan Gaels final.

The hard work and determination of club members to deliver this tournament and to build such a renowned legacy over 40 years has driven the current committee to ensure the tournament was reinstated at the earliest possible opportunity.

"fonaCAB is delighted to be involved with the fantastic Ulster Minor Football Tournament and wish CLG Naomh Pól and all participating clubs the best of luck throughout the Christmas and New Year period," said William McCausland, CEO, fonaCAB.

The draw for the 2024 tournament will take place at the end of the month as each of the county champions will know their route to glory.