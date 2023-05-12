Gaelic Games: Hurling and football club action in Antrim over the weekend

Ardoyne and St Brigid's renew their rivalry in hurling's Division Four where the North Belfast outfit boast a 100 per cent record to dat John McIlwaine

THERE is action in both codes in Antrim this weekend with a few make-up games in football set for this evening (Friday) before a planned full round of club fixtures on Sunday spread throughout the day.

In football's Division One, Cargin host St Gall's with both teams hovering around the top half off the table, while in Division Two, there is a derby at the Bear Pit as Sarsfield's host St Paul's, while Gort na Móna will hope to use home advantage to leapfrog Glenravel into joint-second.

It's hurling on Sunday and the action gets underway at lunchtime in Dunloy where Naomh Éanna will head in the hope of bouncing back from Wednesday's home defeat to Loughgiel.

Carey host Portaferry and Ballygalget are at home to Cushendall in the afternoon, while Rossa make the trip to Ballycran as they bid to make it three wins in-a-row after a slow start to the campaign.

St John's will be keen to make up for defeat to their old rivals during the week when they host Ballycastle on Sunday evening.

In Division Two, the action is set to begin early with Sarsfield's on the road to joint-bottom Creggan in the morning.

St Paul's are also on two points with Kickham's at present and they have a home fixture against Clooney Gaels.

Glenariffe lead the way in the division and they have home advantage against Tír na nÓg, while Bredagh will seek to put their derby defeat to Carryduff in the rearview when they welcome Cushendun. Their neighbours are on the road to Glenarm on Sunday.

Armagh club, Cuchullain's, are to of the pile in Division Three and they are at Lámh Dhearg for a midday start on Sunday, while at the same time, All Saints welcome Na Magha to Ballymena.

Rossa will hope to build on Wednesday's win over St John's when they travel to Ballycran, while the Johnnies host Ballycastle on Sunday

Later in the day, Armoy host Glenravel, while Rasharkin welcome Cloughmills.

In Division Four, Ardoyne hold a 100 per cent record and they put that on the line in a repeat of last year's Junior B final with St Brigid's heading to the Cricky, while earlier in the day, Loch Mór Dál gCais have home advantage against Davitt's.

Weekend fixtures (subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Cargin v St Gall's (Friday, 7.30pm)

Division Two

Sarsfield's v St Paul's (Friday, 7.15pm)

Gort na Móna v Glenravel (Friday, 7.30pm)

Sunday's hurling

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v Naomh Éanna (12.30pm)

Carey v Portaferry (2pm)

Ballygalget v Cushendall (4pm)

Ballycran v O'Donovan Rossa (2pm)

St John's v Ballycastle (5.30pm)

Division Two

Creggan v Sarsfield's (11.15am)

St Pauls v Clooney Gaels (1.45pm)

Glenariffe v Tír na nÓg (2pm)

Bredagh v Cushendun (2pm)

Glenarm v Carryduff (4pm)

Division Three

Lamh Dhearg v Cuchulainn HC (12pm)

Ballymena v Na Magha (12pm)

Armoy v Glenravel (4pm)

Rasharkin v Cloughmills (4pm)

Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Davitt's (12pm)

Ardoyne v St Brigid's (2pm)