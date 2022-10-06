Gaelic Games: Inspiring Bredagh hurler is Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month for August

An inspiring Bredagh club member is the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month for August.

Sixteen-year-old Ryan Guest from the South Belfast club has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for August 2022.

The award is presented each month to one young volunteer whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA.

Ryan was nominated by Bredagh in recognition of the contribution he has made to the club since joining the club at just four years old.

A dedicated and popular member of his U15 hurling team who always encourages teamwork, Ryan’s on-field exploits include representing the U15 Down development squad for hurling in a challenge game, as well as devotedly training and playing with his club.

Presenting Ryan with his award, Translink Service Delivery Manager Damian Bannon, said: “Ryan is a worthy winner of the latest Young Volunteer of the Month award.

“It’s fantastic to hear how committed he is to his club and local community since joining at a very young age.

“Ryan’s hard work and dedication is a shining example of how young people can make a positive difference and I wish him well-deserved congratulations on his award.”

Ulster GAA Vice President, Michael Geoghegan, added: “Ryan is an inspiration in the motivation and camaraderie he encourages in those around him.

“I congratulate Ryan and all the young nominees this month who are shining examples in their local GAA clubs.”

Applications for the September Young Volunteer of the Month award are now open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward