THE traditional Easter Saturday Joe Cahill Football Tournament for U12.5 players will take place between McRory Park and Corrigan Park on the Whiterock Road and will be preceded by the parade of teams.
Parade Details
All clubs to assemble for 10am at Westrock/Whiterock Community Garden.
All clubs will be properly attired in full club colours accompanied by club banner, if poor weather club tracksuit.
Parade will leave garden of remembrance 10.15am sharp,
Parade will stop at Joe Cahill mural for minutes silence, then proceed to McRory Park
Clubs will line up on pitch as directed, national anthem to be played, games commence
Rules
Games will be nine-a-side. Maximum number on panel 15. Normal GAA rules will apply.
Games will be seven minutes each way, one minute half-time break. Final will be 10 minutes each way
In the event of teams having equal points at the end of the group games, the winners will be decided on points difference. (Total scores goals +points – scores against). In the event of teams again being level two players from each team will take placed 20 meter frees to determine the winners.
A player sent off for a straight red card will automatically miss the rest of the tournament
A player ordered off for two yellow card offence shall miss the next game.
Group A
Pitch 1 McRory Park
11am St Brigid’s 2 v Davitt’s 2
11.15am St Paul’s 2 v O’Donnell’s
11.35am St John’s 2 v St Paul’s 2
11.50am O’Donnell’s v St Brigids 2
12.10pm O’Donnell’s v Davitt’s 2
12.25pm St John’s 2 v St Brigids 2
12.40pm St Brigid’s 2 v St Paul’s 2
12.55pm Davitt’s 2 v St John’s 2
2.10pm St John’s 2 v O’Donnell’s
2.25pm St Paul’s 2 v Davitt’s 2
Group B
Pitch 2, McRory Park
11am Lámh Dhearg 2 v Rossa
11.15am St Gall’s v Sarsfield’s 2
11.40am Sarsfield’s 2 v Lámh Dhearg 2
11.55am St Gall’s v Rossa
12.20pm Lámh Dhearg 2 v St Gall’s
12.40 Sarsfield’s 2 v Rossa
Group C
Pitch 1 Corrigan Park
11am Ardoyne v St Brigid’s
11.15am St John’s 1 v Laochra Loch Lao
11.35am Davitt’s 1 v St John’s 1
11.50am Laochra Loch Lao v Ardoyne
12.10pm Laochra Loch Lao v St Brigid’s 1
12.25pm Davitt’s 1 v Ardoyne
12.40pm Ardoyne v St John’s 1
12.55pm St Brigid’s 1 v Davitt’s 1
1.10pm Davitt’s 1 v Laochra Loch Lao
1.25pm St John’s v St Brigid’s 1
Group D
Pitch 2, Corrigan Park
11am Sarsfield’s 1 v St Paul’s 1
11.15am Bredagh v Lámh Dhearg
11.40am Lámh Dhearg v Sarsfield’s 1
11.55am Bredagh v St Paul’s 1
12.20pm Sarsfield’s 1 v Bredagh
12.40pm Lámh Dhearg v St Paul’s 1
Joe Cahill Cup Semi-Finals
McRory Park, 2pm: Winner A v Winner B
Corrigan Park, 2.15pm Winner C v Winner D
1916 Shield Semi-Finals
McRory Park 2pm: Runner-up A v Runner-up B
Corrigan Park, 2.15pm: Runner-up C v Runner-up D
Finals (both approx 3pm at McRory Park)
Joe Cahill - Pitch 1
1916 Shield - Pitch 2
The finals will take place at approximately 15 minutes after semi-finals. Presentation in O’Donnell’s immediately afterwards.