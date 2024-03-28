Gaelic Games: Joe Cahill U12.5 Football Tournament set for Easter Saturday

THE traditional Easter Saturday Joe Cahill Football Tournament for U12.5 players will take place between McRory Park and Corrigan Park on the Whiterock Road and will be preceded by the parade of teams.



Parade Details

All clubs to assemble for 10am at Westrock/Whiterock Community Garden.

All clubs will be properly attired in full club colours accompanied by club banner, if poor weather club tracksuit.

Parade will leave garden of remembrance 10.15am sharp,

Parade will stop at Joe Cahill mural for minutes silence, then proceed to McRory Park

Clubs will line up on pitch as directed, national anthem to be played, games commence



Rules

Games will be nine-a-side. Maximum number on panel 15. Normal GAA rules will apply.

Games will be seven minutes each way, one minute half-time break. Final will be 10 minutes each way

In the event of teams having equal points at the end of the group games, the winners will be decided on points difference. (Total scores goals +points – scores against). In the event of teams again being level two players from each team will take placed 20 meter frees to determine the winners.

A player sent off for a straight red card will automatically miss the rest of the tournament

A player ordered off for two yellow card offence shall miss the next game.



Group A

Pitch 1 McRory Park

11am St Brigid’s 2 v Davitt’s 2

11.15am St Paul’s 2 v O’Donnell’s

11.35am St John’s 2 v St Paul’s 2

11.50am O’Donnell’s v St Brigids 2

12.10pm O’Donnell’s v Davitt’s 2

12.25pm St John’s 2 v St Brigids 2

12.40pm St Brigid’s 2 v St Paul’s 2

12.55pm Davitt’s 2 v St John’s 2

2.10pm St John’s 2 v O’Donnell’s

2.25pm St Paul’s 2 v Davitt’s 2



Group B

Pitch 2, McRory Park

11am Lámh Dhearg 2 v Rossa

11.15am St Gall’s v Sarsfield’s 2

11.40am Sarsfield’s 2 v Lámh Dhearg 2

11.55am St Gall’s v Rossa

12.20pm Lámh Dhearg 2 v St Gall’s

12.40 Sarsfield’s 2 v Rossa



Group C

Pitch 1 Corrigan Park

11am Ardoyne v St Brigid’s

11.15am St John’s 1 v Laochra Loch Lao

11.35am Davitt’s 1 v St John’s 1

11.50am Laochra Loch Lao v Ardoyne

12.10pm Laochra Loch Lao v St Brigid’s 1

12.25pm Davitt’s 1 v Ardoyne

12.40pm Ardoyne v St John’s 1

12.55pm St Brigid’s 1 v Davitt’s 1

1.10pm Davitt’s 1 v Laochra Loch Lao

1.25pm St John’s v St Brigid’s 1

Group D

Pitch 2, Corrigan Park

11am Sarsfield’s 1 v St Paul’s 1

11.15am Bredagh v Lámh Dhearg

11.40am Lámh Dhearg v Sarsfield’s 1

11.55am Bredagh v St Paul’s 1

12.20pm Sarsfield’s 1 v Bredagh

12.40pm Lámh Dhearg v St Paul’s 1



Joe Cahill Cup Semi-Finals

McRory Park, 2pm: Winner A v Winner B

Corrigan Park, 2.15pm Winner C v Winner D



1916 Shield Semi-Finals

McRory Park 2pm: Runner-up A v Runner-up B

Corrigan Park, 2.15pm: Runner-up C v Runner-up D



Finals (both approx 3pm at McRory Park)

Joe Cahill - Pitch 1

1916 Shield - Pitch 2



The finals will take place at approximately 15 minutes after semi-finals. Presentation in O’Donnell’s immediately afterwards.

