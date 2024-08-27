Gaelic Games: Kelly steps down as Antrim ladies manager

THE search is on for a new Antrim ladies senior football manager as Emma Kelly has departed the role after four years at the helm.

The St Paul's clubwoman guided the Saffrons to back-to-back All-Ireland Junior finals, winning in 2022 after a replay against Fermanagh in a year in which they also defended their Ulster Junior crown.

In 2023, Antrim won the Division Four league title before going into claim Ulster Intermediate honours and reaching the last four of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

With the panel decimated by absentees for a variety of reasons this year, it proved to be a difficult campaign with relegation back to the fourth tier in the league an also back to the Junior grade int he Championship.

"The last four years have been an honour and privilege to have taken the county," she said in a statement.

3/3 both at the highest levels of intercounty competition and working with local clubs to grow the grassroots game.



Read Emma's letter in full:https://t.co/kLSKk7svEM — Antrim LGFA (@AntrimLGFA) August 27, 2024

"I am proud to say we did win a lot of silverware and gave the county a lot of big days out over that time. Bringing pride, belief and expectation to the Antrim jersey. We made people sit up and take notice of our county.

"Unfortunately, this year was a transitional year and we had a lot of challenges both on and off the field but to be fair we didn’t look out of place up in Division Three. We were close in a few games but close doesn’t win games.

"I would like to thank every single girl who was involved over the four years, without you none of the success and memories would have been possible. Thank you also to their clubs for developing them into such good players and for working with us and supporting the girls when needed.

"Thanks to all the supporters, all the parents who brought your children to games to let them find real role models to look up to. All who got behind the girls at every opportunity and were that extra push to get across the line when we needed it.

"I wish Antrim all the best in the future, no doubt with the talent available the silverware will not be long in returning and the saffs will rise again. Thanks for the memories."