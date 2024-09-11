Appeal for missing West Belfast man Aaron

MISSING: Aaron McKinney (33) who has been missing since Monday

POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing West Belfast man.

Aaron McKinney (33) was last seen on Monday at around 6pm on the Stewartstown Road heading in the direction of Lagmore Road.

He is described as being approximately 6ft 2" in height, slim build with a bald head and dark beard and hazel eyes.

It is believed Aaron was wearing a thin black raincoat, black track bottoms and carrying a small red coloured Manchester United rucksack.

If you were in the Stewartstown Road/Twinbrook/Lagmore area around 6pm on Monday 9th September and have a dashcam, police would like you to review the footage as a sighting of Aaron may have been captured.

If you know of Aaron's whereabouts or believe you have seen him since he was reported missing, please contact Woodbourne Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1434 of 09/09/24.