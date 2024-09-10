Jeffrey Donaldson pleads not guilty to sex offence charges

NOT GUILTY: Jeffrey Donaldson arriving at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday morning

FORMER DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to sex offence charges and will stand trial next March.

The 61-year-old entered the plea at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

He is accused of 18 offences, which allegedly occurred between 1985 and 2008 and involve two victims.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson (58) also pleaded not guilty to three charges related to aiding and abetting.

Eleanor Donaldson

Her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

The court was told that a trial date has been fixed for March 24 next year and is scheduled to last up to two weeks.