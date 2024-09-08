Gaelic Games: Davitt's stun Lámh Dhearg to reach Junior hurling semis

Colm McKee celebrates at the final whistle as Davitt's reached the last four Jim Corr

Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, quarter-final

Davitt's 3-13 Lámh Dhearg 2-13

The noise that greeted the final whistle at Davitt Park on Saturday afternoon told the story of unbridled joy as Davitt’s caused a huge shock in their win over Lámh Dhearg in the Junior Hurling quarter-final.

The hosts opted to play with the wind advantage on a sun-soaked afternoon at their Beechmount base and went in at the break with a four-point lead after twice netting through Marcus Toner and Anthony Rowntree.

They held the Lámhs' fightback off until deep in the second half when substitute Mark Finnegan rifled home from the spot and Gerard Smyth lashed home seconds later to reduce arrears to a single point but kept their nerve to claim a deserved win and book a spot in the semi-finals in two weeks’ time.

Lámh Dhearg were first off the mark with Adam Murray converting two frees within the first four minutes, the first after he was chopped down and then a foul on Odhran Waldron led to the second.

It took Davitt's until the 10th minute to find their opening score with the game’s first goal that would edge them ahead.

Donn Whelan dropped a sideline into the small square and the Lámhs' defence were unable to cut it out, resulting in Marcus Toner swooping and sending a low effort to the net.

A foul on Calum Fegan gave Murray the chance to tie things up and he obliged, with Donal Martin then swinging over his side's first from play to restore the Hannahstown men’s advantage.

Points were exchanged between Deaglan Mooney and Adam Murray (free) but quickfire points from Lámhs captain Daniel Murray and Calum Fegan gave their side a three-point cushion.

It would be almost 10 minutes before Lámh Dhearg would score again and in that time Davitt's edged back in front.

Donn Whelan dropped over his first free of the afternoon and Colm McKee popped over twice on the bounce to level.

A second converted free from Whelan gave his side the lead for the second time, but it was short-lived as Adam Murray sent a free into the path of Gerard Smyth to swing over and open his account.

The hosts hit the front again before the break and crucially found the second goal when Anthony Rowntree claimed position and took off into a scoring position before pulling the trigger.

A further point from Marcus Toner before the break had Davitt's 2-6 to 0-8 to the good and in a positive position at the midway point.

They would extend their lead in the opening minutes of the second half with Whelan dropping a free between the posts and Colm McKee’s shot taking a deflection and looping over the bar.

It took Lámh Dhearg until the 37th minute to respond in the form of a Ciaran Boyd point and half-time substitute Mark Finnegan then landed two superb scores to half the deficit with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Adam Murray doubled his personal tally from the placed ball to have a single point separate the sides with 10 minutes plus injury time remaining.

Davitt's were without a score in 16 minutes, but Donn Whelan doubled their lead from a converted free and in the 54th minute they took what seemed to a giant stride towards victory when Marcus Toner dropped in a ball that Rhys Camlin spilled, and Anthony Rowntree appeared to flick home in the confusion to give his side a 3-9 to 0-13 lead.

The visitors looked to be sinking when Whelan dropped over another free and then was then gifted one from play after a wayward poc-out landed straight to him and he floated over unopposed.

Lámh Dhearg needed goals and quickly and their first clear-cut opportunity in the game came after referee Chris Brown awarded then a 57th minute penalty that Mark Finnegan blasted home.

A quickfire second arrived when Gearoid Cosgrove sent his puck-out straight to Gerard Smyth in front of goal and Smyth rifled home from close-range to reduce arrears to a single score once again.

Cool heads were required from the hosts and talisman Whelan sent over his sixth free of the contest with the insurance score arriving through an angled point from Christopher Gallagher.

The Lámhs couldn’t safe face and force extra-time - which may have proved an injustice - and the final whistle was greeted with huge delirium from the Davitt's players and support as they deservedly booked a semi-final spot in a fortnight's time.

DAVITT'S: G Cosgrove, C Rainey, T Toland, O Cosgrove, P Carleton, C Heaney, D Mooney (0-1), M Og Rowntree, C McKee (0-3), M Toner (1-1), S McGivern, D Whelan (0-7, 6f), S Thompson, C Rowntree (2-0), C Gallagher (0-1).

Sub: C McGowan for S Thompson (52).

LÁMH DHEARG: R Camlin, C Camlin, A McGuigan, F Mervyn, N McGarry, SP Gibson, D Murray (0-1), C Boyd (0-1), A Murray (0-6f), C Fegan (0-1), O Waldron, E Stanley, D Martin (0-1), G Smyth (1-1), M McGarry.

Subs: M Finnegan (1-2, 1-0pen) for M McGarry (HT), T McKenna for E Stanley (46).

REFEREE: Chris Brown (St Paul's)