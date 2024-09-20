Gaelic Games: Knockout time in the Antrim Hurling Championships

IT promises to be a dramatic weekend in the Antrim Hurling Championships with the knockout stage beginning in all grades bar Intermediate, but even then it’s a series of do-or-die clashes.

At Rossa Park on Saturday (3pm) there is a cross-city clash as Naomh Éanna face St John’s in the Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final.

The Glengormley side pipped Ballycastle to second place in Group One on points scored after both lost to Loughgiel by 10 and drew in their meeting, but Naomh Éanna put more points on the board against the Shamrocks to see them take the tie-breaker.

Michael McCambridge’s men have been making gradual strides at senior level in recent years with Niall O’Connor and Joe Maskey providing the inter-county experience, but have plenty of quality hurlers with the emergence of Luke O’Connor giving them added strength in attack, while Cormac Jennings and Eoin Conlon have all chipped in well this term.

They will not want to be reminded about the last time they met the Johnnies in the Championship, falling to a heavy defeat in the 2022 group phase, but have undoubtedly progressed in the 24 months since.

Undoubtedly, they will know they must produce the performance of the campaign to reach the last four for the first time as they come up against a Johnnies side that greatly impressed in their victory over Rossa a fortnight ago to secure third in Group Two and a place in the knockout phase.

The Corrigan Park men previously lost out to Dunloy and Cushendall, but raised their game to new heights against their old rivals, posting an impressive 1-27 and look to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Conor Johnston, Shea Shannon, Aaron Bradley, Michial Dudley and Conall Bohill all hit form on that occasion, but the platform was built upon a stone second half defensive dimply with their half-back line of Ryan McNulty, Peter McCallin and Conall Morgan very impressive on the day. They may also have Michael Bradley back from injury to give them another option as they seek a return to the last four.

Live Stream - the Battle of the Saints from Belfast!



They've been working all week at @RossaGACBelfast to prepare for the @Bathshack Antrim SHC Quarter-final on Saturday, between @naomheoinclg and @NaomhEannaCLG



Sign up now to watch the Live Stream here: https://t.co/Nyd4LNWwMa pic.twitter.com/UsiHKMQ6Zg — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 19, 2024

The other quarter-final takes place in Loughgiel on Sunday (2pm) as Dunloy face Ballycastle.

Defeat to Cushendall in their final Group Two game prevented Cuchullain’s from marching straight into the last four, but the extra game may not be the worst thing as they seek to put a below par display behind them.

Keelan Molloy and Seaan Elliott did perform on that occasion, but they will be without Ronan Molloy this week following a red card against the Ruairis, yet Conal Cunning may be an option as he works his way back from injury.

For Ballycastle, a semi-final berth last year was a sign of progress, but they will be disappointed by their loss to Loughgiel in the final group game when they were over-reliant on Tiernan Smyth frees for scores.

Still, they have players in the form of Seamus McAuley, Conor Boyd and Eoin McAlonan who can make an impact, but perhaps not enough to halt Dunloy from marching into a semi-final against Loughgiel.

In Group One of the Intermediate Championship, already qualified Glenariffe need to just avoid defeat at home to Carey to seal top spot and a draw would be enough to see the visitors also through.

A victory for Carey will see them finish top on head-to-head, but Clouhghmills - who have played their four games - will be going for a home win as it will see them through in second on head-to-head over Carey.

St Gall’s are yet to pick up a point, but a win in Glenarm will see them move off the bottom.

Live Stream this Sunday from Loughgiel.. @Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-final..



Dunloy vs Ballycastle



Sign up here: https://t.co/WWEklTTnpn pic.twitter.com/VrEErjjyxF — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 18, 2024

Group Two is set up brilliantly as heading into the final round of games, four teams are locked on six points with two to advance and the fixtures have fallen in such a way, it’s effectively two playoff games.

St Paul’s host Tír na nÓg in a game they simply must win due to inferior scoring difference against the Randalstown men who can afford a draw due to the better scoring difference of the four.

Clooney Gaels and Sarsfield’s meet in Ahoghill with the hosts holding the scoring advantage over the Paddies who must win to go through as a draw would also do the South West men.

Glenravel and Cushendun have yet to pick up a point and meet to decide bottom with Cushendun holding the scoring advantage in the case of a draw.

It’s semi-final day in the Junior Championship with the quarter-finals winners on the road to the teams that advanced straight to the last four as group winners.

Armoy welcome a Davitt’s side that scored a superb quarter-final win over Lámh Dhearg to maintain their steady progress, while Gort na Móna head to Rasharkin off the back of a handsome win over Ardoyne.

There are also two Junior B semi-finals on Saturday with Belfast Saints heading to Larne and Loch Mór Dál gCais - preliminary winners against Loughbeg Harps - hosting St Brigid’s at Mallusk.



Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals

Naomh Éanna v St John’s (Rossa Park, Saturday, 3pm)

Dunloy v Ballycastle (Loughgiel, Sunday, 2pm)



Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One (Saturday 5pm)

Glenarm v St Gall’s

Glenariffe v Carey



Group Two (Saturday 5pm)

Clooney Gaels v Sarsfield’s

Glenravel v Cushendun

St Paul’s v Tír na nÓg



Casement SC Antrim Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals

(first team at home)

Armoy v Davitt’s (Saturday, 12pm)

Rasharkin v Gort na Móna (Saturday, 3pm)



Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship semi-finals

(Saturday 3pm, first team at home)

Latharna Óg v Belfast Saints

Loch Mór Dál gCais v St Brigid’s