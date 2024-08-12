Gaelic Games: Liatroim pull clear of Carryduff in Down SHC

Morgan Fuels Down Senior Hurling Championship

Carryduff 1-15 Liatroim 2-25

LIATROIM put in a dominant second-half display to pull clear of Carryduff in the opening round of the Down Senior Hurling Championship on a sunny Monday evening.

This was the first time the South Belfast club had been involved in Down's premier hurling competition and at half-time it seemed it might be a debut to remember as they led by two.

However, the Fontenoys gradually took over with the Murphy trio of Deaglan, Tiernan and Daire contributing 17 points between them, while Pearse Og McCrickard got into a flow with their first goal and Eoin McCrickard with another as last year's semi-finalists made a good start to this season's competition.

The visitors made the brighter start with Conor McCrickard having a shot tipped over in the opening minute before Deaglan Murphy opened his account from a free and Pearse Og McCrickard's dropping shot was also tipped over.

Carryduff were warming to the task but were unable to get their sitting angles right until the ninth minute when Oran Teague fired over and then repeated the trick moments later.

Darragh Goodwin then burst from the back to sling over the leveller, but the chances were coming and going for the South Belfast outfit who hit nine wides in the opening period with 15 overall and dropped a further three short.

Liatroim weren't great in that regard in the first half with seven shots off target, but did enjoy a good spell midway through the first half as Tiernan Murphy scored from deep with older brother Deaglan adding three more - one a free and another from an acute angle on the right - as they seemed to have taken control.

However, Carryduff rallied again with Donal Og Rooney on target from a free and Eoin Rooney following up.

Liatroim then had a glorious goal chance with Tiernan Murphy played in, but couldn't get his effort on target as the hosts went upfield and Donal Og Rooney lashed over.

He would tie it up from a free but things would get even better for Carryduff as Rooney won dirty ball, popped to James Lavery who in turn played in Eoin Rooney who buried low to the net.

Sean O'Callaghan added another point from deep, but Liatroim halved the deficit by the break with Deaglan Murphy scoring from play and a free as the hosts' advantage stood at 1-8 to 0-9 at the half.

Full Time carryduff senior Hurlers: 1-15(18)

Liatroim: 2-25(31) — Carryduff GAC (@CarryduffCLG) August 12, 2024

He reduced the arrears to one with a free within the opening minute of the second half before younger brother Daire levelled matters.

There was a sense Liatroim were now beginning to get on top, but Carryduff twice nudged themselves back ahead as Donal Og and Eoin Rooney pointed either side of a Pearse Og McCrickard leveller.

However, the momentum would significantly swing the way of the visitors as McCrickard took down a long delivery and cracked him.

He and Ruairi McCrickard tagged on points and although Conor McAlister hit back, the gap was pushed out to five before a James Lavery and Sean O'Callaghan got the hosts back to within three entering the final quarter.

There was no looking back for Liatroim, however, as the scores began to flow with the Murphys and McCrickards all slinging over as their side hit five of the next six points to move seven ahead.

If there was any doubt as to the destination of the points, it was settled with 55 gone as Daire Murphy's whipped effort was saved by Conor McLornan, but Eoin McCrickard was there to finish the rebound.

Three points followed and although Donal Og Rooney landed for Carryduff, Liatroim substitute Connor Leneghan had the final say to cap a good win for his side.

Monday's other game saw Portaferry romp to a 4-29 to 0-15 win over Bredagh.

CARRYDUFF: C McLornan; C Cassidy, D Goodwin (0-1), C Goodwin; M Conway, D Og Rooney (0-5, 3f), D Morrissey; C O'Neill, S O'Callaghan (0-3); O Teague (0-2), C McAlister (0-1), E Rooney (1-2); J Lavery (0-1), J Woods, O Wyer.

Subs: C McConville for J Woods (54), L McCaughey for D Morrissey (56)

LIATROIM: J McAleenan; J Mooreland, O Duggan, R O'Hare; PJ McComiskey, R McCrickard (0-2, 1f), P Davidson; C Lynch, P Og McCrickard (1-4); D Magee, Daire Murphy (0-2), Deaglan Murphy (0-11, 7f); T Murphy (0-4), E McCrickard (1-0), C McCrickard (0-1).

Subs: C Leneghan (0-1) for C Lynch (HT), R McCrickard for J Mooreland (HT), C Kelly-McEvoy for D Magee 946), DJ Farrell for E McCrickard (58), D Cunningham for R O'Hare (58).

REFEREE: John O'Connor (Ballycran)