Gaelic Games: Martin goal paves the way for Lámh Dhearg victory

Antrim Junior Hurling Championship Group Two

Lámh Dhearg 1-12 All Saints 0-11

A Donal Martin goal for Lámh Dhearg after 15 minutes proved the decisive score in the end as the Hannahstown side fought off a sustained challenge from All Saints in this Group Two opener in Hannahstown on Friday night.

Both sides played their hurling in Division Three this year with Lámh Dhearg recording a big league win over tonight’s opponents who suffered relegation back to Division Four despite putting in some good performances.

It was Lámh Dhearg who opened the scoring when Daniel Murray pointed them ahead from a 45 meter free in the fifth minute before Damian Gillan struck an excellent point for the visitors to bring it all square after seven minutes.

It was the home side who took control at this stage as they struck points through Mark Finnegan, Donal Martin and Fionn Mervyn to move three ahead by the 10th minute.

All Saints might have been back on terms soon after when a good move opened the way for Eoin McGuigan but he pulled his goal attempt just wide of the post.

The visitors replied with a pointed free from Damian Gillan but then had an appeal for what looked a good point waved away and when Donal Martin placed his shot out of reach of Saints goalkeeper, Ciaran Cassley at the other end in the 17th minute, the Hannahstown side were six in front and looking comfortable.

A minute later, Cormac Magill struck a fine long range effort at the other end and it heralded a good period for the visitors as Magill again, Damian Gillan and Eoin McGuigan added further points in reply to one from Mark Finnegan and just a goal separated the sides.

Harry Connon and Jack Magill had now assumed control at mid-field as the visitors began to dominate and a late pointed free from Damian Gillan saw the Lámh Dhearg lead cut to two at the short whistle with the hosts 1-6 to 0-7 ahead

Martin Finnegan extended the Lámh Dhearg lead to three on the restart with Damian Gillan replying with a point for the Ballymena side to cut the deficit to two once more and set a precedence for what was to follow.

Donal Marin for Lámh Dhearg and McGuigan with another massive effort for the visitors kept the gap at two and Fionn Mervyn and Liam Cassley exchanged further minors before Mark Finnegan moved the Hannastown side three in front from a 12th minute free.

The Ballymena side were giving it everything as McGuigan closed the gap to two again but the free taking of Mark Finnegan continued to keep Lámh Dhearg noses in front as he replied with his 5th point of the evening.

The visitors were still battling hard for every ball and playing some good hurling and they looked to be in for the equaliser when Harry Connon raced clear but he shot narrowly wide when a goal looked on.

The visitors were then awarded a close range free as the clock ticked down but Eoin McGuigan’s attempt at goal was well saved by Lamh’s keeper, Rhys McCamlin.

Lamh Dhearg had been under pressure for a spell but they broke forward and Donal Martin fired over what was to prove to be the insurance point at the other end and they now join Armoy on two points at the top of Group 2 after the opening round of games.

LÁMH DHEARG: Rhys McCamlin; Christopher Nolan, Odhran Waldron, Tiernan McKenna; Daniel Murray, Ryan Diamond, Fionn Mervyn; Ciaran Boyd, Aidan McGuigan; Donal Martin, Mark Finnegan, Niall McGuigan; Michael McGuigan, Michael McGarry, Niall McGarry, Odhran Lee, Conal Megraw, Aaron Ferris

BALLYMENA: Ciaran Cassley; Archie McGreevey, Eoin McAllister, Kevin Brady; Conor O’Rawe, Padraig Magill, Daniel Gray; Jack Magill, Harry Connon; Cormac Magill, Eoin McGuigan, Sean McDermott; Damian Gillan, Liam Cassley Darrach Bradley

REFEREE: Piaris McCaffrey