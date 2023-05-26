Gaelic Games: Penultimate pre-split fixtures in Antrim football

St Brigid's got the better of St Gall's last weekend and the Biddies are at Lámh Dhearg on Sunday, while the Milltown Row club host West Belfast rivals, Rossa Thomas McMullan

IT'S the penultimate round of pre-split fixtures in football's Division One on Sunday with the majority of teams still having plenty of work to do to ensure a place in the top six.

Just four points separate the bottom clubs and fifth place, so that is a guide as to how much there is still to play for and the picture could be a lot clearer by close of play this weekend.

St Brigid's are sitting in joint-bottom and they make the short trip to Hannahstown on Sunday to face a Lámh Dhearg side in a rich vein of form with the Red hands for off the the top in fourth place.

The Biddies have certainly been competitive in their games, but have just scores three wins from 10 outings and will know that should they manage to get over the line, they could move several notches up the table.

There is a West Belfast derby at De La Salle Park where St Gall's and Rossa, both currently on eight points, will be eyeing victory that could give them real shot at breaking into the top half of the table.

Defeat will almost certainly mean being left in the bottom half so there is a lot riding in the outcomes.

Tír na nÓg are the other tam occupying joint-bottom and they welcome a St John's team to Randalstown that will keep their push for a top-half spot on track.

Naomh Éanna are in Ahoghill with both teams also on eight and this could be a moving day affair with the winner giving themselves a shot of avoiding a possible battle at the bottom, while Aghagallon can leapfrog Portglenone into first place should they claim a win at Creggan, but the hosts and Portglenone have a game to make up next Tuesday.

The first phase of Division Two games is now complete to there are no games in the diviosn as they await the start of the post-split, but there is action in Division Three within top-two going head-to-head on Sunday as top-of-the-pile Rasharkin will hope to put further daylight between themselves and Pearse's who will head to the South West with the intention of narrowing the gap.

O'Donnell's sit in third as it stands and they will aim to remain in the hunt when they visit fifth-placed St Comgall's.

Laochra Loch Lao are level with the St James' club, albeit with a couple of extra games played, and they make the short hop to Woodlands to face Éire Óg, while the remaining game takes place at the same location where St Agnes' host St Malachy's.

Sunday's fixtures (2pm, subject to change)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Ahoghill v Naomh Éanna

Lámh Dhearg v St Brigid's

Tír na nÓg v St John's

Creggan v Aghagallon

St Gall's v O'Donovan Rossa

Division Three

Rasharkin v Pearse's

St Agnes' v St Malachy's

St Comgall's v O'Donnell's

Éire Óg v Laochra Loch Lao