Gaelic Games: Spin cycle in memory of Anto Finnegan to take place before Antrim's home games

GAELIC football legend Anto Finnegan, who died from motor neurone disease in 2021, will be remembered at a series of fundraising events taking place at Antrim GAA’s home fixtures over the coming weeks.

On Sunday, January 26, Antrim will play Clare at Corrigan Park in Belfast and before the match fundraisers will take part in a spin cycle event to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) in memory of Anto, who was a much-loved player and captain of the county for 11 years.

Anto was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 aged just 39 and passed away in 2021 aged 48 leaving behind his wife Alison and two children, Conall and Ava.

The spin sessions, which will be held at Antrim’s next five home matches between now and April, are being organised by a group of his friends and family, who will be taking part in Sunday’s event. The money raised will be donated to the NI Branch of the MND Association, which helps to support people living with and affected by MND.

A representative from the group explained: “Anto was a truly inspirational man and leader, both on and off the pitch.

“He was very young when he was diagnosed with MND and quickly set up his own foundation, DeterMND to help raise awareness of MND across the island of Ireland.

“For MND to have affected someone who was once so physically fit was awful and so we want to do what we can to raise as much money and awareness as possible. His, often repeated, words 'If you can do something to help someone else the roll up the sleeves and do it' sums him up to a tee and drives us on.”

As well as the spin sessions, the team of cyclists will be taking part in a charity cycle from Belfast to Glasgow which starts on April 12, in honour of Anto, Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone and Rangers star Fernando Ricksen who also died from MND. The journey will take the team from Belfast to Celtic Park and Ibrox where all three men will be remembered.

Stephen Thompson, Chair of the Northern Ireland Branch of the MND Association said: “We greatly appreciate the efforts by this group to raise funds for and awareness of MND and wish all a safe and successful event.

“The money raised will be used to support families affected by MND by providing grant aid.

“Some of the money will also help with the development of new treatment and research facilities in Altnagelvin Hospital.”

The spin sessions will be held at each home game from 1pm. For more information or to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/page/determnd2025