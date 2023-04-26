Gaelic Games: St Brigid's see off St John's at Musgrave

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League, Division One

St Brigid's 1-12 St John's 0-8

A STRONG final quarter saw St Brigid's bank the points at the expense of St John's at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The result means the South Belfast outfit has made it back-to-back wins having lost their first four and they were full value for their victory as they would wrest back control from the Johnnies who had made a good start to the second period.

James Smyth ultimately proved the difference on the board as he kicked 1-4 including an injury-time goal to put a gloss on the final score, but the Biddies had strong performances from their Antrim county contingent and also Oran Downey who put in a great shift, making some fine challenges and forcing turnovers.

The game got off to a bright start with Joe Finnegan and Conor Hand swapping early scores, but the hosts were more economical with their attacks in the early stages as they rattled off three points on the trot with Jack Dowling slotting over scores in-between one arm Ronan Boyle.

The Johnnies were struggling with their shooting despite creating the chances with a Patrick McBride point from a free their first score for 10 minutes, but this was cancelled out in kind by Enda Downey.

St John's edged back a little closer in fine style as goalkeeper Padraig Nugent joined the attack and made a burst along the left, fed Andy McGowan who was moving towards and in turn, he fed Conchur Adams who curled over a superb point off his left boot.

However, the visitors would temporarily find themselves down to 14 as Ciaran Garland was shown black and sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for a body check.

Still, his absence didn't prove catastrophic as the sides would trade late points as an Adams free was cancelled out by a good Joe Finnegan score to leave St Brigid's 0-6 to 0-4 up at the break.

By the time Garland returned to the fray four minutes after the restart, no further scores had been added with St John's in the same position as they were when he went off and they would take advantage of being back to 15 with two points inside of a minute to level, but it could have been even better.

The first of those points saw Conal Gough get out in front and collect a long delivery with his momentum taking him free but with the net at his mercy, he shot over.

Pearse Donnelly did thump over to level as it seemed the Johnnies were grabbing the initiative, but they couldn't get their noses in front.

Smyth kicked his first of the night from a free and while Adams hit back with one of his own, the hosts would regain control of this game as they completely shut down any avenues for St John's attacks and were clever on the front foot as Joe Finnegan thumped over his third over the evening to restore their advantage on 42 minutes.

They would not look back from here as Smyth kicked another three frees with Jack Dowling also completing a hat-trick of points from play to leave five between the teams as the game ticked into stoppage time.

The Johnnies laid siege to the St Brigid's goal as they sought a major to get back into the contest, but had to be content with a pointed free from substitute Brian Neeson after 22 scoreless minutes.

With time running down, the hosts opted to play keep-ball, but Patrick Finnegan would then have other ideas as he took a pass in his own have before embarking on a lung-bursting run at pace through the middle, slipping to Smyth who thumped to the net to put a seal on the win for St Brigid's.

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; F McKernan, C King, S Campbell; R Carleton, R Boyle (0-1); John Toner; F Meenagh, J Dowling (0-3); J Finnegan (0-3), O Downey, P Finnegan; E Downey (0-1 free), J Smyth (1-4, 0-4 frees), R McErlean.

Subs: J Morgan for R McErlean (40), N Duffy for O Downey (50), Jack Toner for E Downey (60).

ST JOHN'S: P Nugent; C Garland, J Bohill, C Dyson; S Wilson, Ciaran Johnston, P Donnelly (0-1); R McCafferty, C Hand (0-1); A McGowan, C Gough (0-1), P McBride (0-1 free); C McGlade, C Adams (0-3, 2 frees), C Quinn.

Subs: S McDonagh for P Donnelly (38), L McCurdy for C Quinn (46), L Peden for S Wilson (53), B Neeson (0-1 free) for C McGlade (54), L Heenan for R McCafferty (56).

REFEREE: Bendan Toland (Lámh Dhearg)

Lámh Dhearg claim win

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Lámh Dhearg grabbed some much needed points with a 2-11 to 0-6 win at Creggan.

Naomh Éanna were 2-9 to 0-9 winners over Cargin, while Aghagallon and Portglenone played out a draw.

Also in Division One, Ahoghill and Moneyglass made home advantage count over St Gall’s and Tír na nÓg respectively.

In Division Two, Sarsfield’s impressed in a 2018 to 2-10 win over St Teresa’s, Ballymena were big winners over St Paul’s, Gort na Móna saw off Davitt’s, but Ardoyne fell to defeat at home to Aldergrove.

Glenavy made hoe advantage count against Dunloy, while Glenravel were three-point victors over Lisburn.

In Division Three, St Malachy’s edged Wolfe Tone’s 0-12 to 1-8, Pearse’s claimed the points at St Agnes’, Éire Óg and St Comgall’s played out a draw, while Rasharkin got the better of O’Donnell’s.