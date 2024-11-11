Gaelic Games: St Gall's take U21 football honours

Antrim U21 Football Championship final

St Gall's 1-14 Glenravel 2-7

ST GALL'S claimed the final piece of all-county silverware for 2024 as they took the U21 football honours against Glenravel on Sunday in Portglenone.

Daniel Quinn and Barra McCaffrey led the way for the Milltown Row side which was excellent throughout the game as they led by six at the break and saw it out in the second period to make up for their U20 final disappointment to the same side three years ago.

The city side opened brilliantly as they raced out to a five-point lead as Daniel Quinn and Liam Lynn landed points before Barra McCaffrey buried to the net after a swift counter.

Glenravel had their chances too but it took frees from Daire Higgins and Shea Ó’Broin to get them on their way and they acted as a bit of a spur for their side as Cormac McKeown started and finished a fine move.

This whittled the gap down to two, but St Gall's simply upped their game and finished the half in fine style as McCaffrey kicked two points, while Quinn, Callum Walsh and Aodhan Mullan also landed to give them a healthy gap.

Shea Ó’Broin did respond with one late in the half, but it was St Gall's going in at the break with a 1-7 to 0-4 lead.

Glenravel needed a major response in the second period and began in the right way as Fergus Donaghy thumped over, but St Gall's replied with Daniel Quinn and Padraig Ó Muirigh pointing to push the gap out to seven.

Barra McCaffrey in action

It seemed like this game could just peter out, but Glenravel were far from finished with the introduction of Ryan McQuillan providing the spark they needed as he curled over moments after Shea Ó’Broin saw a shot clear the bar.

The North Antrim men needed more, however, and they got it as Callum Higgins sent in a high ball which evaded everyone and bounced into the net.

But St Gall's held their composure as Dubhaltach MacLiam pointed and then Ó Muirigh (two) and Quinn added further points to ensure there was daylight between the teams once again.

Glenravel refused to go away and Ciaran Óg Mullan was forced into a smart stop from Eamonn Ward, but he could do nothing to stop McQuillan's penalty that came after Peader McDonnell was impeded inside the area.

That left just three between them, but St Gall's managed the final minutes well as they held the ball and worked a score for McCaffrey that proved to be the insurance as they claimed the title.

The U21 B title went to Dunloy who were 2-9 to 0-4 winners over Creggan in Ballymena.

ST GALL'S: C Óg Mullan; D MacLiam (0-1,) L Lynn (0-1,) C Hale; G MacAdhaimh, E Walsh, C Walsh (0-1) C Smyth, D Quinn (0-5) P Óg Muirigh (0-3,) C McGirr, B McCaffrey (1-2) A Mullan (0-1) M McCrossan, N Falloon

GLENRAVEL: D Carey; N Dickson, N Hynds, A Campbell; C Mooney, D McQuillan, E Ward; C Higgins (1-0) S McAuley; F Donaghy (0-1,) S O’Broin (0-3,) C Ward; C McKeown (0-1,) F Hodgson, D Higgins (0-1)

Substitute scorer: R McQuillan (1-1)

REFEREE: Paul Burns.