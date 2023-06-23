Gaelic Games: St John's host Rossa on hurling weekend

WITH the Antrim footballers in Croke Park on Sunday for their Tailteann Cup semi-final against Meath, the majority of this weekend's Antrim Hurling League Games will take place on Saturday.

Corrigan Park will see a meeting between old rivals St John's and Rossa who will be aiming to lay down a marker for August's Championship meeting between them.

The earlier league game went the way of Rossa so the Johnnies will be seeking to even the score and this game is the first of the Division One fixtures with the rest all down for Sunday as things stand.

In the drop zone, Carey will be hoping for an away win at Corrigan Park on Saturday to give them a chance of catching the Johnnies ahead of their trip to Portaferry on Sunday.

In the top half, Naomh Éanna play host to a Ballycran side that still has an chance of the title, but Loughgiel will be keen to keep their noses in front when they travel to Ballycastle later in the day. The other game takes place in Duloy with the Cuchullains hosting Ballygalget.

In Division Two, Cushendun remain on top of the pile and they can take a huge step towards the title when they host joint-second Clooney Gaels on Saturday.

Glenariffe are also two points behind Emmett's and their hopes of remaining in the hunt will be on the line when they travel to Carryduff on Sunday.

St Gall's host Sarsfield's on Saturday in Division Two

There is a West Belfast derby on the top half of the division on Saturday as St Gall's host Sarsfield's.

In the bottom half, St Paul's head to Glenarm on Saturday, while bottom of the pile Creggan are at Whitehill to take on Tír na nÓg.

In Division Three, Armagh's Cuchulainns continue to lead the way and they welcome Rasharkin to the Cathedral City on Saturday, while second plays third as Cloughmills host Armoy.

Gort na Móna picked up their first win of the year last tie out and they will be keen to build on that when they travel to Glenravel, while Lámh Dhearg are in Derry to take on Na Magha.

Ardoyne have already wrapped up the Division Four title and the North Belfast men sit this weekend out, but Davitt's can narrow the gap a little when they host St Brigid's, while Belfast Saints can leapfrog Loch Mór Dál gCais into third with a win.

There is one makeup football game down for Friday evening and it could have huge implications for the Division Two title race Aldergrove host Sarsfield's.

A win for the hosts will see them draw level with Glenravel at the top and make it a very intriguing final round of games with three teams firmly in the hunt.

Weekend fixtures

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1A

Naomh Éanna v Ballycran (Sunday, 12.30pm)

Dunloy v Ballygalget (Sunday, 1pm)

Ballycastle v Loughgiel (Sunday, 3.45pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

St John's v O'Donovan Rossa (Saturday, 2pm)

Portaferry v Carey (Sunday, 2pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

St Gall's v Sarsfield's (Saturday, 4pm)

Cushendun v Clooney Gaels (Saturday, 2pm)

Carryduff v Glenariffe (Sunday, 3pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Glenarm v St Pauls (Saturday, 4pm)

Tír na nÓg v Creggan (Saturday, 4pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Na Magha v Lámh Dhearg (Saturday, 4pm)

Cuchulainn HC v Rasharkin (Saturday, 5pm)

Glenravel v Gort na Móna (Saturday, 6pm)

Cloughmills v Armoy (Sunday, 12pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Belfast Saints HC v Loch Mór Dál gCais (Saturday, 4.30pm)

Davitt's v St Brigid's (Saturday, 6pm)

Antrim Football League Division Two

Aldergrove v Sarsfield's (Friday, 7.30pm)