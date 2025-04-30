Gaelic Games: St John's storm to first win of the season against Rossa

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

St John's 3-13 O'Donovan Rossa 1-9

St John's grabbed their first points of the season and in fine style as they were 10 points better than Rossa at a sunny Corrigan Park on Wednesday evening.

The Johnnies led from the opening seconds on and had built their winning margin after just 15 minutes as Rossa were off the pace for the most part.

On a night of mixed emotions, Patrick McBride led the way with five points, putting in a superb shift despite the passing of his father the previous day. He was central to much of what his side did as they delivered a big display when needed most.

From their first attack, Sean Wilson found Conhuir Adams inside to turn and score for the hosts.

A good start became a great one on four minutes as a move initiated by Conor McEvoy ultimately led to Conall McGlade palming home.

Goal number two arrived just five minutes later and again, the direct approach worked as Stephen Tierney went long from a free to Enda McGurk who found Andy McGowan inside to steady and thump home.

It was all St John's and after Oisin McAuley kicked a point, Adams thumped a super score with the outside of his boot and he could feel a little hard done by not to have been awarded a two as the shot looked to have been taken outside the arc.

Either way, the hosts were on top and a Patrick McBride free pushed them 2-4 to 0-0 ahead after 15 moinutes before Rossa grabbed a lifeline as Eoin Fleming's strength got thim thorugh a challenge and although he thumped his shot off the crossbar, the ball rebounded into his arms and he opted to pop inside to Diarmaid Rogan to steady and hit the net.

Rossa failed to build on this as the Johnnies finished the half well as Adams kicked a free and after Enda McGurk landed a point, Adams curled over his fourth of the half with the left boot to put his team into a 2-7 to 1-0 lead at the short whistle.

The visitors needed a good start to the second period and they got it as Eoghan McMenamin kicked an early score and Conall McDonald added another from a free before Richie Gowdy thumped over a two, but McBride hit back with a trademark point to the right of the posts.

Eoin Fleming hit back, but points from Sean Wilson and a McGlade free ensured the Johnnies led by double scores - 2-10 to 1-5 - approaching the final quarter.

They had restored the 10-point advantage they held at the break when McBride slung over a superb 2 as they had once again taken control of this contest.

It was a long way back for Rossa, but Diarmaid Rogan wasn't far away from grabbing a second goal as a shot went across the face of goal and just to the wrong side of the posts.

They did pull a couple of scores back from a McDonald free and when goalkeeper Niall Crossan joined the attack to thump over.

McDonald kicked a two-point free as the game ticked into added time to reduce the arrears to six, but time was against them and if the visitors had any hope of a great escape, St John's answered emphatically in added time as Aaron Bradley unselfishly played in Oisin McAuley tio lash high to the net and perhaps fittingly, McBride had the final say to put a gloss on the victory.

ST JOHN'S: M Leyden; R Hannigan, P Nugent, L Peden; C McEvoy, S Tierney, O Jackson; E McGurk (0-1), R McNulty; S Wilson (0-1), P McBride (0-5, 1xtp, 1f), O McAuley (1-1); C McGlade (1-1, 0-1f), A McGowan (1-0), C Adams (0-4, 1f).

Subs: J Bohill for P Nugent (9), D Bracknell for O Jackson (HT), R Donnelly for S Tierney (39), A Bradley for A McGowan (52), A Oliver for S Wilson (60+2).

ROSSA: N Crossan (0-1); C Orchin, G McGrath, F McDonald; A Devlin, R Gowdy (0-2, 1xtp), P Moyes; O McVicker, E Fleming (0-1); C Walsh, E McMenamin (0-1), C McDonald (0-4, 1x2pf, 2f); M McEnhill, T Morgan, D Rogan (1-0).

Subs: D Grego for P Moyes (10), M McKiernan for T Morgan (HT), S McDonald for F McDonald (34), C O'Neill for A Devlin (50), R McDonagh for M McEnhill (54).

REFEREE: B Toland (Lámh Dhearg)

Wednesday's results

Creggan 10-27 Ahoghill 0-13

Aldergrove 2-9 All Saints, Ballymena 1-17

Cargin 0-13 St Paul's 1-8

Portglenone 1-15 St Gall's 0-14

Aghagallon 3-9 Glenravel 1-19

Tír na nÓg 1-9 St Brigid's 4-13

Lámh Dhearg 1-16 Dunloy 3-10

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt's P-P St Teresa's

Glenavy 2-17 St Comgall's 1-10

Naomh Éanna v Rasharkin

Sarsfield's 4-17 Moneyglass 3-20

St Patrick's, Lisburn 1-18 Gort na Móna 1-10

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

O'Donnell's 1-17 Wolfe Tones 2-9

St Agnes' 5-12 Éire Óg 2-16

Na Piarsaigh 3-10 St Malachy's 3-11

Laochra Loch Lao 4-9 Ardoyne 3-5