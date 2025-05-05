Gaelic Games: St John's withstand late rally to claim derby victory

O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One

Rossa 2-19 St John’s 1-23

St John's brought Rossa’s unbeaten start to the Division One hurling league to an end with a hard-fought win over their Belfast rivals on the Shaws Road on Sunday afternoon.

League leaders Rossa were looking to chalk up their fifth win on the bounce, whilst the Johnnies were hoping to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign away to Loughgiel last weekend.

The visitors began brightly and hit the first three scores unanswered. Michael Bradley took a lay-off from Oisin McManus and steered over. McManus converted a free and Dannan McKeogh popped shortly afterwards.

Deaglan Murphy converted a free to get Rossa up and running. He doubled his account a few minutes later and scores from Eoin Trainor and James Connolly edged the Shaw’s Road outfit ahead for the first time.

A converted Oisin McManus free tied the game for the second time and his side soon restored their three-point advantage.

Ruairi Galbraith dropped an angled attempt over, McManus clipped over his third free of the half and Dannan McKeogh doubled his tally.

An Eoin Trainor point briefly halted the Johnnies' momentum before McKeogh slotted over again.

McManus dropped over an angled free as the Whiterock men extended their lead and it increased when Donal Carson added his first of the afternoon.

Successive Rossa points arrived courtesy of James Connolly and Eoin Trainor, but Aaron Bradley and Michael Dudley pointed between a Cricky McGuinness score from range.

The sides traded further points before the half was out through Deaglan Murphy (free) and Enda McGurk as St John's were 0-13 to 0-9 ahead at the interval.

St John's stretched ahead again twice in the opening stages of the second period through McManus conversions, but on each occasion, there were responses as Diarmaid Rogan stroked over and Deaglan Murphy added to his tally from the placed ball.

McManus brought his tally from frees to 0-8 with two in quick succession and Michael Dudley doubled his personal tally as the Johnnies were 0-18 to 0-11 ahead approaching the final quarter.

Rossa continued to hang in with Diarmaid Rogan squeezing a shot inside the posts and Deaglan Murphy adding another from a free.

The next six scores were shared equally as Oisin McManus twice pushed the lead to six, notching his first from play and adding his final free of the afternoon, with Aaron Bradley conjuring his third score.

The hosts had an answer each time. Deaglan Murphy scored his sixth free of proceedings, Eoghan McMenamin popped over and substitute Corey Walsh then chipped in with a score a few minutes after his introduction to proceedings.

It took until the 53rd minute for the game's opening goal, but it was crucial as Donal Carson got to Shea Shannon’s sideline cut and was able to make room and fire past Donal Armstrong to give his side a 1-21 to 0-17 lead.

Aaron Bradley added a further point and it looked a long way back for Rossa with little over five minutes remaining.

Successive Declan McCartney scores from range lifted the hosts and two minutes into added time, Eoin Trainor bagged his side a goal to make it 1-22 to 1-19.

Goalscorer Carson appeared to ease any lingering nerves with a point at the other end, but Rossa hit the second goal in injury time when Aodhán O’Brien drilled a low free to the net.

The hosts could have snatched a share of the spoils in the aftermath, but St John's held out for a derby victory to move level on points with Rossa at the league summit.

ROSSA: D Armstrong, O May, C Orchin, N Crossan, D McCartney (0-3), C McGuinness (0-1), E Trainor (1-3), D Rogan (0-2), Deaglan Murphy (0-6f), Daire Murphy, P Short, O McVicker, E McMenamin (0-1), A O’Brien (1-0f), J Connolly (0-2). Subs: L McEnhill for O May (45), C Walsh (0-1) for D Rogan (49), C O’Neill for E McMenamin (58).

ST JOHN'S: S Doherty, M Darragh, C Johnston, J Bohill, D McGuinness, C Morgan, E McGurk (0-1), S Wilson, M Dudley (0-2), A Bradley (0-4), S Shannon, D McKeough (0-3), D Carson (1-2), O McManus (0-10, 0-9f), R Galbraith (0-1).

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Eoghan Ruadh)