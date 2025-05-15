Gaelic Games: Tight at the top of hurling’s Division One approaching the split

IT’S tight at the top in Division One of the Antrim Hurling League, with three teams sitting on 10 points.

As the split approaches, things are beginning to take shape with those in the bottom half now left with little room for error of they wish to break into the top five.

Rossa got back to winning ways at the weekend and they host a Portaferry team which will need to grab a win if they are to give themselves a shot at breaking into that top bracket.

Joining the Shaw’s Road men are their rivals, St John’s who head down the Ards Peninsula to Ballygalget who are second bottom and in search of a second win.

Loughgiel are part of that leading pack but have played a game more, and they will seek to keep pace as they travel to a Ballycran team without a point on the board.

Naomh Éanna still have an outside chance of climbing the ladder but they too have little room for error and they are in Cushendall on Sunday, while Dunloy - two points off the leading pack - host Ballycastle.

It remains a two-way tie at the summit of Division Two with both Glenariffe and Clooney Gaels perfect through six games. Oisin’s are at Carey on Sunday, with the Ahoghill men making the trip to Cushendun.

Carryduff sit just behind the leaders and they too have an away assignment on Sunday as they make the journey to Loughgiel to face the Shamrocks’ second string.

Sarsfield’s prop up the table on one point and they are back on their home patch this week with St Gall’s making the short journey to the Bear Pit, while next door, St Paul’s welcome Tír na nÓg.

Bredagh are also at home on Sunday with Glenarm their visitors, while Creggan have a home assignment against Cloughmills.

There’s a high noon start in Division Three on Sunday as Lámh Dhearg host Davitt’s in Hannahstown.

Dunloy’s reserves lead the way in the standings and they host Ballycastle’s second string, while Gort na Móna are just one behind and they host Armoy this week.

Elsewhere, Naomh Éanna seek to get off the mark as they head to Cushendall in an all-reserves battle, while Glenravel host Rasharkin.

In Division Four, St Brigid’s stayed top with a draw against second-place Ardoyne last week and the South Belfast men are at home this Sunday against a Larne team still to get off the mark.

The North Belfast side have an away fixture against Glenarm II, while there is an all-reserves game between St Paul’s and Rossa.

It’s a tight division and Loch Mór Dál gCais host Belfast Saints in the other game, with the winner set to remain right in the chase at the top.

There is also a make-up fixture in football’s Division Two with Davitt’s hosting St Teresa’s on Friday evening.

Times subject to change.



Weekend fixtures

O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt’s v St Teresa’s (Friday, 7.30pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One (4pm)

Dunloy v Ballycastle (3.30pm)

Cushendall v Naomh Éanna (3pm)

Ballygalget v St John’s (2pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Portaferry

Ballycran v Loughgiel



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two (2pm)

Carey v Glenariffe

Sarsfield’s v St Gall’s

Loughgiel II v Carryduff

Bredagh v Glenarm

St Paul’s v Tír na nÓg

Cushendun v Clooney Gaels

Creggan v Cloughmills (3pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three (2pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Davitt’s (12pm)

Cushendall II v Naomh Éanna II (1.30pm)

Dunloy II v Ballycastle II

Gort na Móna v Armoy

Glenravel v Rasharkin



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Four (2pm)

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Belfast Saints

St Paul’s II v O’Donovan Rossa II

St Brigid’s v Latharna Óg

Glenarm II v Ardoyne