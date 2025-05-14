Gaelic Games: St Teresa's fend off St Patrick's to remain in the Division Two hunt

Anton Taylor gets out in front of his marker to gain possession on Wednesday

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-12 St Teresa's 1-11

ST TERESA'S kept their noses in front throughout at a sunny Kirkwoods Park in Lisburn on Wednesday as they narrowed the gap on third-placed St Patrick's.

The West Belfast men got in front early and stayed there throughout, but the Lisburn side continued to snap at their heels until the last in what was a well-contested affair.

St Teresa's settled immediately and recycled the ball until Eoghan Hamill injected a bit of pace to get free and fist over.

Darren McCann then rose to help John Mallon's dropping shot over, but both teams were guilty of some misses in the early stages.

However, St Teresa's were looking that bit more threatening and this was exemplified in the 12th minute as Mallon put Niall McCann in to crash to the net.

St Patrick's were finally off the mark when goalkeeper Ruadhan McKenna came up to nail a two-point free before Mallon and Jude Rafferty traded.

But the visitors took a healthy lead as Mallon curled over superbly from outside the mark for a two with Conor Mallon adding one soon after and after Oisin Gorman replied from a free, Pierce O Rawe landed to restore the six-point lead for St Teresa's with 25 minutes gone.

However, the Lisburn side enjoyed a good end the first half as Gorman kicked his second free with Adam Patterson following from play, while in added time, McKenna came up again for another long-range free and it was the same result for two to trim the gap back to as many at the break with St Teresa's leading 1-7 to 0-8.

Both sides struggled with their shooting early in the second period, with the crossfield breeze perhaps a factor, but the hosts went close to a goal in the 41st minute when Gorman thumped a low shot off the bottom of the post.

The visitors immediately broke and like the first half, it was Eoghan Hamill to begin the scoring as he thumped over.

Jude Rafferty hit back and the sides traded again through Conor O'Rawe and a Gorman free as the gap remained at two.

John Mallon takes on Colm Burns

Again, Gorman found himself with a crack at goal as the game moved into the final quarter, but this time it was St Teresa's goalkeeper Mark Small who would deny him with his foot, but when Rafferty floated over his third of the evening in the 53rd minute, the margin was just one.

With five to play, the frame of the goal would again come to the visitors' rescue as substitute Conir Ewing saw a shot cannon off the crossbar and perhaps there was a sense it wasn't to be St Patrick's night.

St Teresa's gave themselves a bit of breathing space late on as Darren McCann advanced to score and then Conor O'Rawe swapped passes to put a goal between them.

Gorman left just two in it with a stoppage time free, but the Lisburn men couldn't engineer a winning goal or indeed, fire over a late leveller from outside the arc as St Teresa's held firm to take the win.

ST PATRICK'S: R McKenna (0-4, 2xtpf); L Mulholland, Jack McMullan, JBroderick; Josh McMullan, B McMullan, S Burns; B McGirr, C Smyth; R Kennedy, O Gorman (0-4, 4f), C Burns; J Rafferty (0-3), A Patterson (0-1), E Dixon.

Subs: R Smyth for C Smyth (HT), C Ewing for E Dixon (58)

ST TERESA'S: M Small; P Johnston, C McGoldrick, A Dugan; C Mallon (0-1), E Connolly, C O'Rawe (0-2); D McCann (0-2), P O'Rawe (0-1); J Mallon (0-3, 1xtp, 1f), S Maguire, E Hamill (0-2); P McGoldrick, N McCann (1-0), A Taylor.

Subs: P Glennon for P Johnston (34), M Mallon for A Taylor (59), F Dugan for P McGoldrick (60+1).

REFEREE: Sean Elliott

