Gaelic Games: Unbeaten records on the line in the Antrim Football Leagues

IT'S the midway point of the Antrim Football Leagues on Wednesday as the action sets set for a little bit of a later start, meaning we are right on the cusp of summer.

In Division One, there is a meeting of first and second as Cargin, who are still in possession of a 100 per cent record, host Ballymena.

The All Saints men are actually in a tie for second, sharing that spot with St Gall's and the Milltown Row side have a short trip to Hannahstown to take on a Lámh Dhearg team that claimed a draw at St Brigid's last week.

The South Belfast side is part of the chasing pack on a three-way tie on 10 points and they meet another of those teams when they travel to Crumlin to face Aldergrove. Creggan make up that trio and they host Glenravel.

At the other end of the table, St Paul's remain bottom and they will seek to change that when they host Dunloy as they are just one point behind three teams, including Rossa who are on the road to Portglenone, while the other two, Tír na nÓg and Ahoghill, meet in Randalstown.

The other game in the top tier takes place at Corrigan Park, where St John's, who seem to have begun to turn a corner after a slow start, welcome Aghagallon.

It's as-you-were in Division Two with Sarsfield's and Moneyglass still neck and neck at the top.

Both remain undefeated and the Paddies take on bottom-placed Davitt's at the Bear Pit on Wednesday, while Moneyglass are at Naomh Éanna, whose recent run was ended at St Terersa's last week.

The Glen Road side is in Lisburn on Wednesday to face a St Patrick's team, which is just one point off the top.

Elsewhere, Gort na Móna make the trip to Antrim to face St Comgall's, while Glenavy host Rasharkin.

St Agnes' remain on top of Division Three and they are back on their home patch on Wednesday with Pearse's the visitors.

Second travel to third as Laochra Loch Lao make the journey across town to Cherryvale to take on St Malachy's, while O'Donnell's and Éire Óg and there is a meeting of teams from the north of the city as Ardoyne have Wolfe Tone's for company.

Wednesday's fixtures (7.15pm)

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division One

Cargin v All Saints, Ballymena

Portglenone v O'Donovan Rossa

Lámh Dhearg v St Gall's

Creggan v Glenravel

Aldergrove v St Brigid's

St Pauls v Dunloy

St John's v Aghagallon

Tír na nÓg v Ahoghill

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

St Comgall's v Gort na Móna

Glenavy v Rasharkin

Naomh Éanna v Moneyglass

Sarsfield's v Davitt's

St Patrick's, Lisburn v St Teresa's

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

O'Donnell's v Éire Óg

St Agnes' v Na Piarsaigh

Ardoyne v Wolfe Tones

St Malachy's v Laochra Loch Lao