American Football: Vikings confirmed as the Steelers' opposition for Croke Park game in September

Pictured at Dublin Castle marking the announcement of the 2025 international schedule is Henry Hodgson, General Manager NFL UK and Ireland.

THE Minnesota Vikings have been confirmed as the team that will take on Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland's first-ever NFL regular season game at Croke Park on September 28.

Back in February, the NFL confirmed the Steelers would play in Dublin and on Tuesday, it was confirmed the NFC North''s Vikings will be the opponent in a Week 4 cross-conference match-up.

The Steelers have played at Croke Park in the past, when taking on the Chicago Bears in a 1997 pre-season game, but they are back and this time it is for real as Irish NFL fans prepare for what will be an almighty scramble for tickets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Ireland this September for the first-ever NFL Dublin game at Croke Park,” said General Manager of NFL U.K. & Ireland Henry Hodgson, in Dublin on Tuesday.

“Alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, we can’t wait to bring world-class football to Dublin and make history together with passionate NFL fans in Ireland and those visiting from across the globe.”

The Vikings are set for back-to-back games this side of the pond as the following Sunday (October 5), they will play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf added: “Playing in Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally.

“To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric gameday environment in Croke Park.”

Beyond the international game taking place this year in Dublin, the league is committed to growing the game at every level in Ireland engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives, including NFL Flag.

The game has exploded in popularity over the years and the NFL touching down in Ireland for a first regular season game marks a huge moment.

It also will act as a huge boost in terms of tourism with visiting fans making the trip.

“I welcome the news that the Minnesota Vikings have been chosen to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in our first-ever National Football League fixture in Dublin,” said Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan.

“This event provides for a huge boost to tourism and hospitality in Ireland and indeed creates a great atmosphere in Dublin for visitors and locals alike. We look forward to welcoming the teams and supporters to Croke Park and to Dublin and beyond, as they take the opportunity to explore the many attractions that Ireland has to offer.”

Set your alarm, Dublin. The NFL is coming to town! 💚



Your official 2025 NFL Dublin Game 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/JYMFY6zIPe — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 13, 2025

Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport Charlie McConalogue TD added: “I am delighted to welcome the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers for our first NFL fixture. The hosting of this major event presents a wonderful opportunity to deliver on our commitment to strengthen our political, cultural, economic and trade relationship with the U.S. at all levels.

“I look forward to welcoming thousands of American Football fans from America and further afield to our shores for what I am sure will be a fantastic sporting spectacle and one that will be of great benefit to Ireland."

Fans can register for ticket information at nfl.com/dublin. Tickets will go on sale this summer.