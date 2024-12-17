Gaelic Games: Tributes paid to 'gentle giant' Chris Murphy

The late Chris Murphy following his return to St Paul's where he coached U14 and U16 teams

TRIBUTES have been paid to 'gentle giant' Chris Murphy following his passing on Sunday following a short battle with illness.

The former St Paul's and Antrim footballer enjoyed a fine career but has been lauded as an even better man off the field.

Chris was a key figure for St Paul's in their golden era of the 1990s when they won their first Antrim Senior Football Championship title in 1994 and followed with further back-to-back success in '96 and '97.

The towering midfielder was a mainstay of the county team at that time, but prior to all of that, he ensured his name would always be synonymous with Antrim football when scoring the winning goal in the 1989 Ulster U21 final victory over Down.

Chris also represented Castlewellan, where he spent his younger years, and Lurgan's Clan na Gael, where he would win the club's Footballer of the Year award in 2003 but would return to St Paul's in recent times to coach the Shaw's Road club's U14 and U16 footballers.

It is with the deepest sorrow that we learn of the passing of our former great, Senior football midfielder, Chris Murphy.



Our condolences to all the Murphy family & to the great friends & teamates he held onto within our club.



Ar dheis de go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/xYxQtUKDPc — CLG Naomh Pól, Béal Feirste 🅾️ (@StPaulsGAC) December 16, 2024

"Very hard to process this news - what a teammate Chris was - playing midfield alongside him meant you had a warrior of epic proportions to rely on," his St Paul's clubmate, Paul McErlean shared on social media.

"Opposition teams underrated Chris all of the time, he was totally committed and a fierce competitor who managed to get a hand, leg, knee, foot or elbow on the ball (or man!) to win it for Naomh Pól or Antrim. If you were being marked by Chris, you never had an easy day.

"His skills and athletic ability to get up and down the pitch were also underrated. Joe Kennedy, John MacManus and Barry O’Neill in our inside forward line were regular recipients of Chris’ good passing and follow-up play - he always covered a serious amount of ground in a match.

"I loved playing alongside him and my memory is that he was never anything other than 100 per cent committed to his teammates - he never let us down on the field or off it. I am certain those traits also translated across to his family and other parts of his life, deepest condolences to his three children and the Murphy and McCartan clans, we’ve lost a seriously good man, far too early.

"Cheers Chris, you will be treasured in my memory and our group of St Paul’s lads who won much, thanks in large part to your immense efforts over many years. RIP."

Chris in action against Cargin

Another of his former St Paul's teammates, Aidan Donnelly recalled a fierce competitor on the pitch but a man who would also be a perfect team-mate. He posted: "RIP The Big Man. An absolute gent with a character as immense as his frame.

"Chris was some athlete in his heyday, with a booming left foot. He was a key part of our team's success in the 90's. He'd always greet you with that big, smiley face and a bear hug. Will be remembered also for his last-minute goal to seal victory for Antrim in the Ulster U21 final v Down in 1989. So, so many great memories and stories but such sad, sad news. Condolences to Chris' family."

Tributes also came from his former clubs, Castlewellan and Can na Gael, with the Lurgan club acknowledging the impact he had on the club: "Chris joined the Clans when he moved to Lurgan in the early 2000s and came with a great pedigree from St Paul's and Antrim.

"He had played against the Clans in the Ulster Club Championship of 1994, a match his teammates in Lurgan reminded him of regularly. A strong and fierce competitor, he was well respected by his new teammates and was voted Player of the Year in 2003. His family connections to the Clans continue, and his daughter Anna captained our Ladies team to the Junior Championship win in 2019.

"We send our deepest condolences to his children and wider family circle at this very difficult time. Rest easy Big Murph."

Chris was a partner of Anne, with whom they had three children: Ellen-Rose, Anna and John. His funeral will take place at St Agnes Church in Anderdsonstown at 10am on Thursday.