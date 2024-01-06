Gaelic Games: Young Saffrons overcome Ulster University to reach Conor McGurk Cup last four

Conor McGurk Cup quarter-final

Ulster University 1-13 Antrim 3-13

ANTRIM turned a five-point half-time deficit into a six-point win at Jordanstown on Saturday as they moved into the semi-final of the Conor McGurk Cup at the expense of Ulster University.

The young Saffrons, made up of the U20 panel, took a little while to find their feet in this game as they deservedly found themselves behind at the interval, but were a much different prospect after the restart as they bagged two quick goals to flip this game on its head and there they would stay.

Even the dismissal of Darragh Patterson early in the second period failed to halt their momentum as Antrim set-up a last four clash with Down on Tuesday following the Ardsmen's 2-22 to 3-18 win over Louth in Downpatrick on Saturday.

In bright winter sunshine, it was the hosts who were much quicker to settle, however, with Padraig Doran landing a first-minute free and then Feargal McKiernan split the posts from out on the right.

Latest score | #ConorMcGurkCup24

Full Time

Aontroim 3-13 (22)

UUJ 1-13 (16)



Another Doran free was followed by points for Conall Shannon and Ryan Mort as the students looked to have taken a firm grip after just seven minutes.

Antrim were slow to get going in attack, but slowly but surely they settled with Criostaí McAuley getting them on the board with an 11th minute free and this seemed to bring them to life as Darragh Patterson, Diarmuid Rogan and another from Patterson trimmed the gap back to one.

The Saffrons would then get their noses in front for the first time as a Rogan shot dropped with UU goalkeeper John Morgan batting it up in the air with McAuley reading the situation to get a tech to the rebound to find the net.

A full 18 minutes had passed since UU last scored with Doran's radar from frees off and Lorcan Donenelly would take over the placed-ball duties, converting two to tie the game before his side had a goal of their own as Kevin Curran's shot dropped and Eoghan Richmond seemed to lose it in the sun with the ball fumbled over the line.

McKiernan would add a point from play and another Donnelly free would then help UU into a 1-9 to 1-4 half-time lead.

Antrim would roar into the game from the start of the second half as a long delivery from an indirect Daire McMullan free would see McAuley get the deftest of touches to divert it home.

Diarmuid Rogan takes a shot

Aodhán McGarry would then play a nice one-two to clip over a point and leave one in it, but Antrim were in the mood for more and their third goal came in the 40th minute when Niall McGarel put the pressure on to force the turn over and he was able to apply the finish to put the Saffrons into the lead.

They would build on it this time despite losing Patterson to that red card that was also punished by a Donnelly free as they rattled off five points on the spin through McAuley (two), Rogan, McGarel and McMullan to give themselves breathing space down the hoe straight.

The students were just about keeping in touch with points from Donnelly and Michael Rice, but Antri always had an answer to manage the gap with McGarel and McAuley on target.

UU needed goals if they were to turn things around, but the Antrim defence was solid as UU had to be content with a converted free from Doran late on and an injury-time point from Darragh Kelly would seal their win and a place in Tuesday's semi-final for which the time and venue is to be confirmed.

The other semi-final will be between Fermanagh and Donegal who overcame QUB and Derry respectively.

UU: J Morgan; T Scally, D McCloskey, P Heavin; C McAllister, F Devlin, J Scallon; C Shannon (0-1), M McClean; R Mort (0-1), P Doran (0-3, all frees), L Donnelly (0-5, all frees); K Curran (1-0), F McKiernan (0-2), D Mooney.

Subs: L Phillips for R Mort (HT), A McCurridh for C Shannon (49), M Rice (0-1) for J Scallon (49), E McBrearty for P Heavin (51), J Close for L Donnelly (64).

ANTRIM: E Richmond; M McGibbin, C Dickson, M Darragh; L Walsh, D McMullan (0-1), R McCormick; D Rogan (0-2), T McFerran; A McGarry (0-1), C McAuley (2-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), D Patterson (0-2); E McGarry, R Eager, N McGarel (1-2).

Subs: L Glackin for L Walsh (HT), B O'Connor for E McGarry (HT), C Baudant for M Darragh (HT), R Fitzgerald for T McFerran (51), D Kelly (0-1) for D Rogan (54), R McGarry for R Eager (64), P McIlwaine for A McGarry (65)

REFEREE: Tarlach Conway (Derry)