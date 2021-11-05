Gary Lightbody donates guitar for Devenish night in memory of Murph and Jamesy

A FENDER guitar donated by Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is among the items to be auctioned off at a special remembrance gig in the Devenish Complex on Saturday night.



The event, in memory of Gregory ‘Murph’ McGeown and Jamesy Carson, will raise much-needed funds for the Northern Ireland Hospice and The People’s Kitchen while allowing those close to them to gather and share in their memories.



Among those performing on the night will be James Peake, Terry Sharpe from The Adventures, The Marty Faye Band, Brian McKenna and The Gents are set to reform for one night only to perform at the event.



Event organiser, Seamie O’Néill said: “We lost three close friends during the pandemic with Gregory, Jamesy and of course Rab McCullough.



“This event on Saturday will allow us to gather for the first time to remember Murph and Jamesy while raising much-needed funds for their charities.”



Recalling how the guitar was donated, Seamie said that he has met Gary Lightbody twice and that he is a really decent guy.



“Gary’s best friend is a guy called Davy Matchett. I happened to be talking to Davy and told him that we had lost two best friends during Covid and that we were having this night of remembrance for them.



“He asked if I would like him to see if Gary would donate a guitar to raise some funds. He came back and said that Gary said absolutely and gave us a signed Fender guitar which will be auctioned off on the night.”



Tickets for the event have sold out, but if you would like to be on a reserve list email Seamie at seamus1977@icloud.com