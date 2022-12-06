Gavin Burns Solicitors drawing on decades of experience

LAW: Gavin Burns and Co are well versed in Property Law and Probate/Estate Planning

Burns and Co Solicitors in Andersonstown are well known for their work in dealing with all areas of civil litigation to include Clinical Negligence, Employer’s Liability claims, Public liability, Tripping cases and especially Road Traffic Collisions.

On top of this, we also provide an excellent Property and Probate/Estate Planning service.

We offer an established strong Conveyancing service drawing on decades of experience by our solicitors and conveyancing team.

Liam Vallely, a local to the area and well known in the Antrim and wider GAA circles, is the Senior Solicitor and along with Trainee Solicitor, Victoria Sayers, and the excellent support team of Karen, Andrea and Paula, they offer Residential, Commercial and Remortgaging services.

We work alongside all the local estate agents and will work hard to ensure that all our clients receive prompt, professional and a friendly service.

We have been members of the Law Society Home Charter Scheme since its inception.

We are also on the panel of solicitors approved by the Northern Ireland Co-ownership Housing Association Ltd (NICOHA).

The team also provide a wealth of experience in Wills, Probate and Estate Planning and will strive to offer a prompt and professional service at a very difficult time for our clients.

Please contact on on 02890624442 or drop in anytime for a free consultation. We would be delighted to assist you.





