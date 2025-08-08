GAZA CHILDREN: DUP'S confusing position on war victims

THE DUP’s vocal opposition to the prospect of malnourished and badly wounded Gazan children arriving in the North for medical treatment stands in stark contrast to its warm welcome for Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion of the country.

Downing Street said this week that it will be allowing around 300 young victims suffering a range of appalling injuries from Israeli bombs and bullets to come to the UK for treatment. The children will also be treated for malnutrition.

The children will be welcomed to a number of medical facilities across the UK and if the North takes a pro rata share of the 300 that means around eight Gazan children will be treated in hospitals here.

But Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has been doing the media rounds this week outlining the DUP’s opposition to the imminent arrival of the Gazan children. He said the health service here is “in a state of crisis” and that “our own people are being failed”. He said it would be “unfair” to allow the expected eight Gazan children – which he described as an “influx” – to enter the health system here.

VICTIMS: Children have been in the front line of Israel's Gaza carnage

Responding to First Minister Michelle O'Neill's welcome for the plan, he said: “This kind of announcement, made without detail, strategy, or realism, is nothing more than political posturing.

“Our health service is in a state of crisis. Waiting lists are at record highs, frontline staff are stretched beyond breaking point, and our own people are being failed by a system that simply cannot cope.

“It is not unkind to say we must put our own house in order first. That is not a lack of compassion, it is basic responsibility. Government decisions must be grounded in reality, not driven by ideology or international headlines.

“If the First Minister wants to help the people of Gaza, there are many ways to do so – through humanitarian aid, international partnerships, or support from countries in the region better placed to respond.

“But suggesting that Northern Ireland, with one of the most overstretched health systems in the UK, should now take on this additional responsibility is totally unrealistic and deeply unfair to our own citizens.

WELCOME: First Minister Michelle O'Neill has backed the Gaza children plan and called for the number to be increased

“The people who pay into this health service deserve to see it work for them. We should not be diverting resources – resources we already don't have – away from local patients in crisis to score international political points.

“Compassion should never come at the expense of our own people's care.”



There are around 3,500 Ukrainian refugees currently living in the North, all having full access to the health, housing and social welfare systems and having also been granted an ex gratia special payment of £350 per month by the Stormont Executive. And while Mr Buckley was quick to express his concern about the effect of a small number of wounded and malnourished Gazan children on the health service here, his party was and remains warmly welcoming of the arrival of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the former DUP leader currently awaiting trial on a number of historical sex offences, said of the Ukrainian refugees shortly before he stood down: "The cost of this war has been unimaginable for families in Ukraine. It has been fantastic to meet some of the Ukrainian people who have made Northern Ireland their home in fleeing the war but their stories are heartbreaking.

“We stand with Ukraine as they mark Independence Day.

“In particular, we are proud that Northern Ireland people have been able to open their homes but also practically we have been able to provide munitions to help the Ukrainian soldiers stop the Russian advancement."



In June this year, Rowallane DUP Councillor Jonathan Jackson said: “The DUP does support an approach to allow those fleeing war or persecution to find refuge in the UK and we do fully support that. And obviously that has to be underpinned by the proper legal processes.”

Shortly before losing his Westminster seat last year, senior DUP figure Ian Paisley Jnr said: “Northern Ireland has been very generous in welcoming families fleeing from the 500-day war raging in Ukraine and we stand with those families in their hour of need. Those who have settled here are making a real contribution to Northern Ireland life.

“Today I met with Valentyn and Larysa Pavlenkov and their lovely family who are settled in North Antrim. Living and working here, they are now part of our local community, and they love Northern Ireland."



Causeway and Glens Councillor Education Authority chairman Mervyn Storey said: “This week I was pleased to be able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into my own church community. It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland. Our support must be with the people of Ukraine.”

Mid Ulster Councillor Clement Cuthbertson said: “We are all touched by what we saw on our television screens and I want to again commend the outstanding efforts of local people to assist the refugees.

“I was approached this week by a local church who told me they understood there were to be welcome centres set up throughout Northern Ireland. Initially I replied telling them it was my understanding Council would be the first port of call on these matters but perhaps we could get an update on that.

“If not, I want to let officers know this church in Dungannon has offered its premises so I can provide the details after the meeting but it would be good to hear what the latest is in relation to the local authority’s role.”

Despite the DUP’s record of enthusiastic support for the arrival of war victims, the party in a statement this week described First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s welcome for the Gaza children’s arrival as “virtue signalling”.

Ms O’Neill said of the Gaza children plan: “I would advocate that we take as many people as we possibly can.”