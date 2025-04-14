Get away on bus or rail this Easter with Translink

AS the Easter holidays draw near, Translink is inviting the public to embrace Spring by discovering the wealth of attractions and scenic destinations that are accessible by bus and rail.



From family adventures and fun-filled outings with friends to peaceful solo escapes, public transport provides a stress-free, affordable, and convenient way to make the most of the season.



Translink’s ‘Days Out’ webpage provides trip inspiration and all the information you’ll need to explore breath-taking scenery and lively culture. The Family and Friends ticket is available for just £24 and provides unlimited day travel on all Translink services throughout the North for up to two adults and four children.



Individual travellers can enjoy the flexibility of the Bus Rambler ticket for just £10, allowing unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services after 09:15am. This ticket is usually reserved for Sunday’s only but is available every day from 12th April – 27th April. For those planning a day out by rail, they can enjoy 25 per cent off day returns after 9.30 every day on NI Railways. Meanwhile for more extensive journeys, the iLink Travel Card offers unlimited bus and train day travel across the region, with 50 per cent discounts available for children and yLink card holders.



Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “Easter is the perfect time to get out and discover everything the city has to offer, whether you’re enjoying a long weekend, spending time with family during the school holidays, or simply making the most of the brighter days. Hop on board and visit Titanic Belfast, wander through the lively Cathedral Quarter, soak up the atmosphere and grab a bite to eat at St George’s Market, explore Belfast Zoo or enjoy a scenic stroll around one of the city’s many free public parks. Public transport makes it so easy to enjoy all this and more, so leave the car at home this Easter and take advantage of Translink’s many offers and services.”



Sean McGreavy, Area Manager at Translink, said: “With our great value fares, easy contactless payment options and extensive services, we want to make ‘Easter Days Out’ both affordable and accessible for everyone. This Easter, ‘hop’ on board one of our services for a cost-effective, convenient, and more environmentally friendly way to travel over the Easter break.”



Easter explorers are being encouraged to consider park-and-ride facilities, with over 10,000 spaces available, across 60 locations, making excursions even more convenient, eliminating the hassle and cost of taking the car.



Passengers are reminded that some rail line closures will be in place on Easter Saturday, 19th April, and Easter Sunday, 20th April, so check Translink's Journey Planner app for the latest travel updates before setting off.



For more information about fare offers, timetables, special routes, and fun day trip ideas, visit www.translink.co.uk/daysout or download the Translink Journey Planner app to plan your next Easter adventure.

