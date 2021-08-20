Street games to return this weekend during Gransha Gider Grand Prix

RESIDENTS in the Gransha area are set to celebrate the games and music of yesteryear this weekend, which will be topped off with a Gider Grand Prix.

Marked by their salvaged pram wheels, wooden boards, ropes for steering, and a lack of brakes – giders are set to return to the streets of Belfast on Sunday for what is thought to be the first time in decades.

Once a feature in estates across the city, the exhilarating and fast-paced gider race will start at the top of the steep incline that is Gransha Avenue on the Glen Road and turn into Gransha shops where riders will (hopefully) come to a safe halt.

The Gransha Gider Grand Prix is sponsored by McPeakes Hardware who supplied the nuts and bolts, screws and brightly coloured paint essential to any great gider.

Sunday’s race, which will get underway at 1pm, is the headline event of the inaugural Gransha Crescent Street Games hosted by local resident, Declan Hill.

The Hill family first moved to Gransha in 1954 and Declan (62) has fond memories of building giders there during his childhood.

Looking forward to the weekend’s festivities, Declan said: “When we were kids we used to go from the top of Gransha Avenue right down to Gransha shops. There were no ramps in those days.

“We used to search scrapyards – back in the day when kids could get into scrapyards – looking for pram wheels to build giders.

“We used to race them from the top of Gransha Avenue and if you didn’t make the turn-in to Gransha Shops then the number 13 bus was going to hit you. Nobody ever missed that turn. Let’s just say we learnt about fear.

“Last year, just after my mother died, to keep myself occupied I decided to build a gider.”

He continued: “Compared to when I was brought up you never see kids on the street.

Gransha is a cul-de-sac, it’s as safe as houses for kids to play in but you hardly see kids on the street at all. They’re probably sitting playing computer games or watching TV. It’s basically just to show them what we used to do when we were kids.”

Amongst those competing for the Grand Prix trophy – an antique silver jug provided by the Hill family – is local community activist and SDLP rep, Paul Doherty.

Speaking ahead of the race, Paul said: “As somebody who used to enjoy building giders back in the day and flying down hills in Turf Lodge and wrecking myself, I’m looking forward to getting back to it.

“I know Declan has been working away in his garage and getting a few other things organised for it. It’ll be good for the community, it’ll be a bit of craic, and it’ll get people out of the house and enjoying the day.

“There’s a couple of other things on the go that will bring people back to their childhood – a lot of street games and things like that. It’s a great way to get people involved in something positive.”

As well as the Gider Grand Prix, the weekend will feature music and games such as kick the can, cribby, hopscotch, skipping, and five stones.

Declan, who is an architect by trade, has also built a nine-hole pitch and putt course, named in honour of his golf-loving father, Paddy Hill. The weekend’s events will get underway with a golf competition at 10am on Sunday.

For further Information ring Declan Hill on 07947522472 or email declanhill158@yahoo.com