Work underway at Glenmona to deliver 653 new homes in West Belfast

WITH preparatory works for the Glenmona housing development well underway, the Andersonstown News paid visit to the site this week to see how the project is progressing.

Recent aerial shots taken by our lensman shows that works to install two entrances to the 75-acre site are nearing completion. As things are starting to take shape, developer Braidwater Homes invited us along to discuss the £95 million build.

The massive seven-year programme will see the construction of 653 new homes, including 549 social housing units and 104 units classed as affordable housing. Works are at an early stage, however, work on first homes are set to commence this summer.

The current phase of the project, which is focused on site infrastructure, is progressing well with all internal and external roads expected to be completed in one year's time. Completion of roads will see all construction traffic directed through the Monagh Bypass, rather than the Glen Road.

Building will be completed in 14 phases, with the first phase of homes – consisting of over 100 homes – beginning in just a couple of months' time.

Initial houses will be built at the north end of the development which borders the Upper Springfield Road. Developers have excavated the steep hill leading to the road above and will soon install a 13-metre retaining wall to accommodate the homes, which will be built in tiers.

Planning permission for the Glenmona site also includes two care homes, a retail centre, hotel, industrial units and office space. Braidwater will primarily be tasked with delivering housing and social homes will eventually be handed over to Apex Housing.

Houses will be built using timber frames with various prefab kits expediting construction throughout. It is hoped there will be as many of as 60 to 70 homes being built at any one time.

There are approximately 24 workers on site at present, but it is thought there could be as many as 150 on working there at any given time.

Braidwater will also construct two care homes, the first of which is expected to be handed over to the Belfast Trust in September 2022.

The retail and commerce section of the site will border the Monagh Bypass and will lie between the two new entrances to Glenmona. Green spaces, a MUGA pitch, community centre, and play parks are also included in the design of the site.

Glenmona Contracts Manager, Roy Galsworthy, said: "The Glenmona development is progressing well on a number of fronts with the new entrance turning lanes nearly complete and the preliminary services and infrastructure work for the main access roads at an advanced stage. Over the coming weeks and months substantial progress will be evident with further road infrastructure added and this will then enable the first foundations to commence which will be quickly followed by the first house kit installations.

"As Glenmona is one of the largest housing developments in Northern Ireland, it has taken a huge effort from all the stakeholders involved from the Council, consultees, the team onsite and in head office and on behalf of the Braidwater Group, I’d like to thank everyone for their professionalism and efficacy to date.’’