The Glenowen is going from strength to strength with The Crooked Man bar

THE Glenowen has been a staple on the Glen Road for decades and after recently going through a change of ownership, the bar is going from strength to strength with brothers Laurence and Damien Burns at the helm.



Having owned The Crooked Glen in Crumlin since 2018, the boys have built up a reputation for providing top class drinks, entertainment and food which they believe will be a welcome addition to West Belfast.



As part of the transformation, the former Dornan’s Bar in the complex has transitioned to become The Crooked Man bar which provides a relaxing homely atmosphere for a quiet drink away from the hustle and bustle of the adjoining restaurant.





“The downstairs bar had originally been named after Mr Dornan and while we wanted to put our own stamp on the place, we didn’t want to rename it without asking his family first.



“We spoke with Terry and Brendan Dornan and asked if it would be okay for us to rename it and they gave us their blessing and the idea for The Crooked Man was born.



“We went through a period of designing the logo and it just didn’t feel right. One day, Damian asked if I had looked at our cousin Johnny McCabe’s stuff because he is always painting old men.



“He had a painting of Richard Harris and it really leant itself to the aesthetic that we were trying to achieve.”

In addition to their fantastic drinks offering, the bar will be running a number of drinks promotions which won’t break the bank.



Each month, they will have a specially selected gin and cocktail of the month alongside four bottles of Coors for £10, four bottles of other beer for £12 and alco pops also on a four for £12 offer.



Each weekend, they will offering double spirits and a dash for £6.50, double spirits and a mixer for £7, double spirits and Boost for £7.50 alongside £3 shots and £4 bombs.



Every day between 5pm and 7pm, customers can sample their range of tasty cocktails for a special price of two for £10.





Laurence and Damien’s reputation for providing top class entertainment will certainly follow them to the Glenowen with live music each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Friday nights begin with live music from 9:30pm and on a Saturday, winners of TG4’s Best Trad Family 2022, The Duffy Family kick-start their entertainment at 6:45pm. On a Sunday live music begins at 8pm.



Among those entertaining the crowds of customers will Helter-Skelter, Emmett Grogan, The Hallions, Amir Belkessam along with other guest acts.



Further details on offers and entertainment can be found on the Glenowen Facebook page.