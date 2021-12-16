With Ormeau concerns the Malone Road is in the frame for South Belfast Glider route

OBJECTIONS: Traders have expressed concern about the proposed extension of the Glider to the Ormeau Road

THE proposed extension of the Glider to the South and North of the city has highlighted concerns about its impact on local retailers and identified alternative routes for the services.

Retail NI commissioned transport consultant Karen McShane to provide an independent study of the proposed routes.

The report said the Department for Infrastructure only considered one South Belfast route in detail, the Ormeau Road, where small businesses have expressed concern about its impact on access and deliveries to their premises.

According to the report, the Department also looked at the Cregagh Road, which was not considered to be viable, and the Malone Road which was considered to be a real possibility. However, the Ormeau Road route would be the most direct to the city centre and already has public transport infrastructure in place.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Following representation from our members in North and South Belfast who have expressed concern about customer and delivery access to their stores, we commissioned Karen McShane to undertake an independent study of the Glider extension.

“The report highlights concerns of traders about deliveries, potential loss of trade and car parking. Retail NI is very clear that no small business should in any way be disadvantaged by the proposed Glider routes.

“The Infrastructure Minister needs to meet with traders on the proposed routes and agree a way forward which will allay their fears.”

Chris O’Reilly Chair of the Ormeau Road Business Association said: “There is considerable concern amongst our members about the Gilder extension and the impact it will have on their businesses. All options should be on the table for proposed Gilder routes in South Belfast and we would strongly encourage that the Department for Infrastructure re-examine them.”

“The Minister needs to listen to genuine concerns of local traders with proposed scheme.”

Paul Carlin, Chair of the Antrim Road Traders Association said: “We welcome an examination of better infrastructure for the North of the City, although the small business community have worries over accommodation for specific access to their business and we hope that this will be examined before any work goes ahead."

A DfI spokesperson said: “Phase 1 of the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service, connecting East Belfast, West Belfast and Titanic Quarter has been a tremendous success, with record passenger numbers (pre-Covid). This has clearly demonstrated the increased benefits and attractiveness offered by Glider, when compared to other forms of bus service. The Glider enables faster boarding and disembarking, with three sets of double doors and off-vehicle ticketing at halts.

“A key element in the success of any high frequency bus service is the priority given to it, in the form of bus lanes. Regardless of whether the service was provided by Glider vehicles, or more traditional buses, most of the same infrastructure would still be required.

“The Minister is committed to building on the success of the east-west service and in July announced a public consultation on the expansion to north and south Belfast.

"The Department worked closely with key stakeholders in taking forward a feasibility and options appraisal to identify the most viable north-south route options, which were included in the consultation. The purpose of the consultation process was to inform the public and other stakeholders of the emerging route options for the extension and to seek their views on those routes.

“The BRT2 route options consultation which closed on Monday 4 October generated an excellent response from the public and other stakeholders. The Department will carefully consider all feedback received to produce a public consultation report responding to the feedback and confirming preferred routes early next year.”