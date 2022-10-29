Ormeau-Saintfield route for Glider receives thumbs-up

GLIDER: The new route for the Glider will take in the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road on its way to Carryduff

SOUTH Belfast representatives have welcomed the announcement of the preferred routes for the extension of the Glider service into the constituency.

Earlier this week, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd announced that in South Belfast the Belfast Rapid Transit system – the Glider – would take in the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road on its way to Carryduff.

Welcoming the news, Paula Bradshaw MLA said: "Carryduff must be linked to the new north-south service in much the way that Dunmurry and Dundonald are linked to the east-west one.

📢South Belfast Glider Routes📢

While I welcome the news including the extension to Carryduff that I campaigned for, I am very disappointed that my call for the G2 route to serve the new Grand Central Station hasn't yet been considered. I will keep at it! #YouKnowItMakesSense pic.twitter.com/F10s2FWSg5 — Stephen McCarthy (@smccarthynire) October 21, 2022

“As the Carryduff area continues to grow, it is essential it is served by an increasing number of public transport options to get to the city centre and local amenities. Nevertheless, it is important to recognise residents’ concerns about exactly how this link will be managed, given the reality road infrastructure locally is already under considerable pressure.”



Paula's Alliance colleague Councillor Michelle Guy added: “I know how successful the east-west Glider route has been in promoting more accessible, cleaner and reliable public transport.



“Alongside the plans for connected cycle ways and clearly separated cycle lanes, with bike racks at major stations, the north-south Glider route has considerable potential and must be constructed in such a way that it attracts the maximum number of people.”

Meanwhile, SDLP South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole has described the preferred routes for the North-South Glider extension as a huge boost for the greater Belfast area.

“We are absolutely delighted that after much hard work and campaigning the preferred route for the Glider extension will see it travel to both Carryduff and Glengormley," he said.

"The SDLP played a key role in shaping this project with an extensive response to the public consultation on these proposals and then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon worked tirelessly to extend the Glider service to other parts of our city.

Delighted that progress is being made on plans to bring the Glider to South Belfast.



This is great news for our area and will improve connections to the rest of the city.



Working with local residents and businesses throughout the process will be key moving forward. pic.twitter.com/8InV2KjeXa — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) October 21, 2022

“In the last few years we have seen the tremendous impact the Glider service has had in the east and west of our city and the extension to the north and south will be transformational for people living in those communities.

"We will continue to work with the all the relevant departments and agencies to see this project come to fruition and look forward to work commencing as soon as possible.”

His SDLP colleague Councillor Simon Lee said: “This new Glider link will not only address long-standing issues around a lack of public transport for people here, but will also have significant benefits for our environment.

"The reality is that people in this area currently have little option but to drive when they want to travel into Belfast or further afield and this service gives people the option of leaving the car at home and choosing a more sustainable option, reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality.

“If we are serious about tackling the climate emergency facing our planet then a proper public transport network is going to be key in taking cars off our roads and I look forward to seeing further proposals brought forward to help us reach our active travel goals.”