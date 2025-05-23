Go Karting: Hannahstown's Jude right on track

Getting up to speed has proven to be no issue for a young Hannahstown Go Kart racer as he leads the Ulster Championship.

Jude Lee Bolster has made rapid progress as the seven-year-old has taken on some of the best drivers Ireland and Britain has to offer in the Bambino grade.

From an early age, Jude showed a keen interest in the sport, first getting behind the wheel at five years of age and there has been no looking back.

At three years of age, a request for a Go Kart at Christmas brought one with pedals, but something with a bit more power was in his mind and that initial trip to Nutts Corner to test the water on the track confirmed to parents and child this was a route to go down.

"Getting into karting isn’t like signing up for a local football team," said Jude's father, Shane.

"We had no idea where to start: what engine to buy, what chassis, how much it would all cost. My partner and I dove headfirst into the world of karting, working tirelessly, researching, asking questions, saving every penny, until we could finally buy Jude his first second-hand go-kart. Even then, it wasn’t immediate.

"He needed a race suit, a proper helmet, a trailer to tow the kart—and a whole lot of patience. So as family, mum, dad, granny and grandads all chipped in to get Jude his Go Kart. The karting community in this country is full of amazing people, who certainly helped us massively at the start."

After some practice sessions, it was time to do it for real and Jude's first race took place in Athboy, Meath, racing in a Comer C50 2 stroke engine - an experience for father and son as they factored what worked for those engines.

Still, it was a successful start as Jude finished second in his first full season of racing, prompting a move into the Bambino (MightE) class with a fully electric, stress-free powertrain.

This class is all about the driver with all units programmed to be identical, resulting in Jude learning more about the art of racing in months than he did in his first year due to these races completed on an even playing field.

It has proven to be a major boost with Jude racing on tracks throughout Ireland and Britain, including Nutts Corner, Bishopscourt, Kirkistown, Athboy, Cork, NW Paddock and just recently raced at the Superone O Plate in Rowrah, Cumbria - an amazing experience against some of the best drivers in the UK.

Jude is currently leading the Ulster Championship at Nutts Corner, having finished first at Round 3 on May 17 and will again step up in class at the end of this season into MicroMax (Rotax).

What began as a hobby has quickly translated into Jude competing with the best, but with that comes financial pressures due to travel, equipment, and entry costs, so all sponsorship opportunities are most welcome.

Businesses interested in supporting a passionate young racer from West Belfast are encouraged to get in touch with JLBRacing on Facebook. In return, sponsors will have the opportunity for brand visibility at race events, on the kart, and across social media.

The karting scene in this country struggled for a period but in the past year, the parents of bambino drivers took it upon themselves to grow the sport.

Wth only two bambino karts racing in the North, they created Facebook pages and organised arrive and drives for potential newcomers. At Round 1 of the Ulster Championship there were 16 bambino karts on the grid at Nutts Corner, an amazing achievement. The sport is growing but there is always room for more.

Visit 'All Ireland Bambino Karting' on Facebook for more information.