Golf: Matthew McClean gets Kainos support ahead of Majors’ double header

Matthew McClean with Malachy Smith, Workday Global Practice Leader, Kainos, Ciara Fusco, Marketing Manager, Kainos, Richard Doyle, Sales VP North America, Kainos, ahead of his trip to the Masters this week

MALONE Golf Club’s Matthew McClean is getting ready to take on the best in the world at next week’s US Masters in Augusta and the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in June with the support of Kainos.

The Belfast amateur will be teeing it up with the best in the world at two of the biggest Majors on the calendar after becoming the first Irishman to win the US Mid-Amateur Championship last September. In clinching that title, he earned his stripes to be included in the field at some of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world.

An optometrist by profession, Malone Golf Club’s trailblazer McClean will be backed by Kainos for the next year as he travels to the USA in the coming weeks to be in the hunt for the multimillion-dollar purse in both competitions.

Kainos, employs over 3,000 people in 22 countries and has gained a strong reputation for helping people reach their full potential.

Over the past five years, the company has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing and developing talent by supporting 6,000 young people to develop digital skills. It’s that approach to helping others succeed that is the driving force behind the sponsorship of the rising star McClean.

This sponsorship sees Kainos following in the footsteps of one of the company’s strategic technology partners, Workday Inc., who aslso support Rory McIlroy.

Kainos announces sponsorship of NI amateur golfer Matt McClean ahead of the US Masters at Augusta and the US Open in June. Matt said, "This is a dream come true, the support from Kainos is invaluable and allows me to focus on my game ahead". pic.twitter.com/dX1NNVd6WA — Kainos (@KainosSoftware) March 28, 2023

“We have been following Matthew’s journey for some time, so we’re excited to see him competing at the highest level,” said Malachy Smith, Workday Global Practice Leader at Kainos.

“The next few months, including being part of the Walker Cup team, offer Matthew the opportunity to establish himself as a rising star globally.

“It is fantastic to be able to put Kainos, a company from Northern Ireland and a home-grown talent such as Matthew together on the world stage.

“He has the opportunity to do something special, and we wish him the very best as he travels to the United States in April and onward to the west coast in June.”Malone’s Matthew McClean, ahead of the forthcoming trip to Augusta for the 87th Masters added:

“The invitation to both The Masters in April and the US Open in June has been a dream come true for me.

“The support from Kainos is invaluable and allows me to focus on my game ahead of the busy period I’ve got coming up.

“It’s the right fit and the team at Kainos have been fantastic in making sure my preparation is where it needs to be.

“I’m aware that millions of people will be tuning in to both tournaments and I want to give this my best shot.

“The Masters is just weeks away, but even now I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.

“I am really looking forward to playing alongside some of the world’s best very soon representing Kainos.”