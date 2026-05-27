WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the submission of the Good Jobs Bill to the Executive by Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

Mr Maskey is urging all parties to work together to ensure the Bill can begin progressing through the Assembly without delay.

“We are living through an unprecedented cost of living crisis. The best way to address that is to ensure working people have access to decent jobs with fair pay, secure conditions and strong workplace protections," he said.

“West Belfast has a flourishing tourism and hospitality economy, with hundreds of workers employed across hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés. These workers are also among those most affected by exploitative zero-hours contracts and insecure working practices.

“Across West Belfast, in our care homes, hospitality businesses and shops, hardworking people are struggling to make ends meet. There are also many carers looking after elderly relatives in rural communities who need more support.

“The Good Jobs Bill will be transformative for workers here. It will tackle exploitative zero-hours contracts, strengthen flexible working rights, protect women from dismissal during maternity leave, introduce carer’s leave and paid neonatal care leave, and make it easier for workers to join trade unions.

On Thursday, 28 May, the Good Jobs Bill will go to the Executive, and it is vital that all ministers agree to it so it can proceed to the Assembly for scrutiny.



“The Good Jobs Bill is designed to benefit every working family across the north.

Key measures in the Good Jobs Bill include:

A right for zero hours workers to move to a banded hours contract. But zero hour contracts will still be allowed where work is genuinely casual or seasonal, and where that flexibility suits both employer and worker.

Tips, gratuities and service charges are passed on to workers in full.

Provide neonatal care leave and pay.

Introduce a new entitlement to unpaid carer’s leave.

Reform paternity leave.

Strengthen redundancy protection for pregnant employees and those returning from family-related leave.

Minister Archibald said: “The Good Jobs Bill reflects significant work to deliver a balanced and considered package of measures, representing the most significant reforms in a generation.

“It introduces progressive changes to strengthen transparency and fairness from the very start of employment.

“Taken together, these measures set out a clear vision for the kind of economy and society we want to build, one that supports families, gives confidence to employers and benefits everyone.”