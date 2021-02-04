Good news from Belfast Zoo as two new arrivals lift the mood

IT’S not just people who have been affected by the lockdowns. The animals in Belfast Zoo are also feeling the affects of Covid-19.

The 55-acre site is home to more than 120 species, the majority of which are facing increasing danger in their natural habitats. The zoo, which was opened to the public in 1934, is currently home to over 600 animals and carries out vital conservation work, both here and around the world. They also take part in global and collaborative breeding programmes, which help to ensure the survival of many species under threat.

The animals in the zoo are used to crowds and visitors and some of them are noticing the lack of people around.

A zoo spokesperson said: “Some of our more sociable animals such as the cockatoos have missed interaction with visitors since we have been closed to the public.”

Another change for the animals is the new workwear their keepers have been sporting.

“All our keepers are wearing face masks and gloves as recommended by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and additional hygiene measures have been put in place.”

NEW ARRIVAL: A Fiji bonded iguana

In December the zoo welcomed Eastern bongo baby Nollaig, who was followed by fellow lockdown baby, a yet-to-be-named Fiji banded iguana at the start of January.

“Our latest newborns at the zoo, the Eastern bongo and the Fiji bonded iguana, have both been doing really well. The news of their arrival is also significant as both species are categorised as endangered, with the bongo being critically endangered.

"Good zoos are more than simply a place to see animals. We play a vital role in the conservation of species at risk and take part in over 61 breeding programmes. We are delighted to be able to contribute towards the conservation of both the eastern bongo and the Fiji bonded iguana with our latest arrivals.

"We endeavour to make the animal habitats as natural as possible for the animals in the zoo. As such, there are certain areas in their habitats where they can go for privacy, resulting in them not always being on show.

"When we reopen to the public, both the bongo and the iguana will have areas where they can be off-show so they should adjust well when visitors return.”