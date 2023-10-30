MINDFUL MOMENT: When Belfast's your canvas, you'll never want for artistic wealth

AS I embarked on a recent journey into the realm of the arts, I found myself uncovering the vibrant and dynamic creative spirit that courses through the veins of Belfast. This adventure was a testament to the artistic excellence and cultural richness that Belfast has to offer, with highlights that included visiting the prestigious Ulster Museum Art Gallery and the James Connolly Centre on the Falls Road.

Along the way, I reconnected with old friends and immersed myself in the captivating world of literature.

IN THE FRAME: Boxing coach Tony D. painted by Ciarán Gallagher

One of the most thrilling aspects of my artistic journey was witnessing the success of my dear friend Ciarán Gallagher. Ciarán's talent has always shone brightly in Belfast, particularly in the Cathedral Quarter where he is celebrated for his remarkable street art.

A Sunday afternoon well spent at the @UlsterMuseum #RUAExhibition As always, a selection of works from a wide selection of artists including friends @rosiemcgurran1 (below left) and @GavinLavelle . pic.twitter.com/7DpkzYnL5R — Alice Kennelly (@alicearts14) October 29, 2023

Ciarán's artistic prowess took center stage recently when he secured the coveted Prize at the Royal Ulster Academy (RUA) exhibition held at the Ulster Museum Art Gallery. His winning piece, a masterful creation that blended tradition with modernity, was a testament to his dedication and innovation. It was a moment of immense pride for our community to witness one of our own artists receive such recognition.

My journey through Belfast's artistic landscape also led me to reconnect with a long-time friend and Belfast hero, Terry Hooley. Terry is a living legend, known for his iconic record shop, Good Vibrations, which played a pivotal role in the city's punk rock scene during the Troubles.

Terri and I have always shared a deep belief in the talent of Belfast artists.

EVOCATIVE: Timothy O'Grady and Gerry Adams at the preview for 'Monaghan' in Áras Uí Chonghaile

The heart of my artistic expedition led me to the Connolly Centre, nestled on the historic Falls Road. This cultural hub serves as a sanctuary for artists and thinkers alike. While there, I had the privilege of experiencing a mesmerising reading of 'Monaghan: A Letter to My Wife', a novel penned by the talented Irish American author Timothy O'Grady.

His storytelling prowess transported the audience into the heart of the Irish experience, and I was spellbound by the power of his words. 'Monaghan' unveiled a world of emotions and history that resonated deeply with me and further strengthened my admiration for our bards and writers.

What made my journey even more profound was the realization that Belfast's art scene is not confined to one medium or discipline. From Ciaran's street art to Terry's legendary music store to Timothy O'Grady's evocative novel, the city's artistic heartbeat throbs across a diverse spectrum. This diversity reflects the resilience of our people who have used art as a means of expression and healing, even during the most challenging times in Belfast's history.

Yesterday to bring an end to my adventure, I had the great fortune of sharing a cuppa with the Adventurer himself my primary school buddhi and life long friend, Terry Sharpe. Terry tells me that Cubb McCullough and himself along with other local musicians released a brilliant new single this week called 'If Only'. Check it out. Better still buy it as all proceeds goes to local mental wellbeing charities.